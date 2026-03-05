Long-awaited bill to restrict social media for under-15s in parliament for vote

ANKARA

Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has formally submitted to the Turkish parliament a comprehensive legislative package that places strict limits on children’s access to social media, following weeks of public anticipation and sustained debate.

At the heart of the bill is a proposal to prohibit children under the age of 15 from registering on social media platforms, a move framed by lawmakers as a response to growing concerns over harmful content, cyberbullying, online addiction and child exploitation.

The draft law would require social media companies operating in Türkiye to establish effective age-verification systems and to design separate, child-specific digital environments for users aged 15 and above, clearly segregated from adult-oriented services.

Platforms would also be obliged to provide robust parental control mechanisms, enabling parents to manage account settings, approve or restrict paid transactions and limit usage time to prevent excessive screen exposure.

Companies that fail to comply could face administrative fines of up to three percent of their global annual turnover.

The legislation goes well beyond digital regulation, combining the social media restrictions with long-discussed reforms in family and social policy.

Under the proposal, maternity leave would be extended to a total of 24 weeks, with eight weeks before and sixteen weeks after birth.

Women who receive medical clearance may, if they choose, continue working until two weeks before their expected delivery date.

Under the draft bill, foster parents would also gain a new ten-day leave entitlement.

The bill also strengthens state support for foster families and vulnerable young people.

In households providing foster care, the government would cover certain social security premiums when one spouse works fewer than 30 days per month, easing the financial burden on families caring for children under state protection.

A new framework also aims to prioritize keeping children with their families or close relatives rather than placing them in institutional care.