Erdoğan sees political 'softening' as chance for new constitution

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has seized upon what he terms a "softening period" in the nation's political landscape as an opportunity to advocate for a new constitution.

"The future of our country can be built on greater democracy, economic prosperity, and security," Erdoğan said during an event commemorating the 156th anniversary of the Council of State in the capital Ankara on May 10.

Central to this vision, he asserted, is the drafting of a new constitution, a move he hailed as a potential "milestone."

"We brought Türkiye together with the biggest democratic steps in its history, but we could not prepare a new constitution prepared by civilians," he said.

The president underscored the historical context, referencing the current constitution, which was formulated in the aftermath of the 1980 military coup.

"With the softening in politics, the intensification of consultative talks between different political parties constitutes an important opportunity in this regard," he said. "We hope that Turkish politics will turn this opportunity into a permanent gain for our nation and democracy."

Erdoğan's remarks come amid recent overtures between his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP). Notably, Erdoğan is scheduled to reciprocate a visit to the CHP headquarters following a visit by CHP leader Özel to the AKP office earlier this month.

The meeting, the first of its kind since 2016, was marked by discussions on the AKP's long-pending proposal for a new constitution, which lacks the necessary parliamentary majority.

The success of the initiative hinges on garnering support from at least 37 MPs from opposition parties to advance it to a referendum.

For his part, Özel addressed various concerns during the meeting, including the need for "adherence to the existing constitution."

The CHP has been vocal about the non-implementation of Constitutional Court decisions, particularly regarding ex-MP Can Atalay, whose parliamentary status was revoked despite top court rulings.

Addressing these apprehensions, Erdoğan stressed the importance of inter-party negotiations in advancing the constitutional process.

However, opposition parties, including the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) and the İYİ (Good) Party, have urged prioritization of economic challenges before constitutional deliberations.

"We do not find it right that politics wants to push the need for a civil constitution off the agenda by citing economic and social problems," Erdoğan said in his speech.

Later in the day, Erdoğan met with Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli at the presidential palace in Ankara.

The meeting, which follows a previous gathering at Bahçeli's residence on April 29, was due to address the economic situation, counterterrorism efforts, and, most importantly, the proposal for a new constitution.