Erdoğan says Zero Waste bid adds 365 bln liras to economy

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 30 said Türkiye has recovered 90 million tons of waste through its Zero Waste initiative, contributing 365 billion Turkish Liras to the national economy.

In a post on social media marking International Zero Waste Day, Erdoğan highlighted the expansion of the program, which was launched in 2017 under the leadership of first lady Emine Erdoğan.

“The Zero Waste movement, initiated by our country and now transformed into a global environmental effort, has enabled the recovery of a total of 90 million tons of waste,” Erdoğan said.

He noted that the initiative has contributed 365 billion liras to the economy and aims to increase the recycling rate to 60 percent by 2035 and 70 percent by 2053.

Erdoğan also reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to combating climate change and environmental pollution, emphasizing that efforts in these areas will continue with determination.

International Zero Waste Day, marked on March 30, was designated by the U.N. General Assembly in 2022 following Türkiye’s initiative to promote sustainable waste management practices worldwide.