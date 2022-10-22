Erdoğan says warned France about Lafarge support of terror groups

Erdoğan says warned France about Lafarge support of terror groups

ISTANBUL
Erdoğan says warned France about Lafarge support of terror groups

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Oct. 21 he warned France about the cement company Lafarge’s ties to terror groups in northern Syria.

"When I explained how the cement giant called Lafarge supported terrorist organisations in northern Syria... the French did not understand," he told the 12th Conference of Information Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul.

Erdoğan said he had also informed French President Emmanuel Macron.

"I told this to Macron as well. It has become the most important issue on France’s agenda at the moment," he said.

"Lafarge emerged as one of the most important institutions supporting terrorism."

Lafarge pleaded guilty in a U.S. court Tuesday to paying millions of dollars to ISIL and other jihadists in war-torn Syria between 2013 and 2014, and agreed to a $778 million fine over conspiring to provide material support to U.S.-designated "foreign terrorist organisations".

The U.S. Justice Department said company executives, including former chief Bruno Lafont, knew of the arrangement with the jihadists.

After the settlement, Lafarge now faces the possibility of the introduction of evidence from the U.S. prosecution into a separate French case over similar charges.

WORLD Far-right Meloni named Italy’s first woman PM

Far-right Meloni named Italy’s first woman PM
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye’s Nobel laureate wears t-shirt supporting Turkish Cyprus

    Türkiye’s Nobel laureate wears t-shirt supporting Turkish Cyprus

  2. Türkiye hosts FIVB Volleyball Women Championship in Antalya

    Türkiye hosts FIVB Volleyball Women Championship in Antalya

  3. Google fined $162 mn by Indian watchdog over market dominance 

    Google fined $162 mn by Indian watchdog over market dominance 

  4. EU agrees ‘roadmap’ to contain energy prices

    EU agrees ‘roadmap’ to contain energy prices

  5. Zero-Waste Project attracts worldwide attention: Turkish first lady

    Zero-Waste Project attracts worldwide attention: Turkish first lady
Recommended
Türkiye hopeful for truce between Ukraine-Russia, Erdoğan says

Türkiye hopeful for truce between Ukraine-Russia, Erdoğan says
Israel wants to tighten relations with Türkiye: Israeli minister

Israel wants to tighten relations with Türkiye: Israeli minister
President Erdoğan sees ’opportunity’ to mend Armenia ties

President Erdoğan sees ’opportunity’ to mend Armenia ties
Erdoğan attends opening of Zangilan airport in Azerbaijan

Erdoğan attends opening of Zangilan airport in Azerbaijan
Akar invites Greek defense minister to Türkiye

Akar invites Greek defense minister to Türkiye
Presidential spokesperson rejects chemical weapon allegations

Presidential spokesperson rejects chemical weapon allegations
WORLD Far-right Meloni named Italy’s first woman PM

Far-right Meloni named Italy’s first woman PM

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni was named Italian prime minister on Oct. 21, becoming the first woman to head a government in Italy.
ECONOMY Consumer confidence improves in October

Consumer confidence improves in October

The consumer confidence index increased by 5.3 percent, rising from 72.4 in September to 76.2 in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has reported.
SPORTS Türkiye hosts FIVB Volleyball Women Championship in Antalya

Türkiye hosts FIVB Volleyball Women Championship in Antalya

Türkiye will be hosting the FIVB Volleyball Women’s Club World Championship for the second successive time, the Turkish Volleyball Federation has announced.