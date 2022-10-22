Erdoğan says warned France about Lafarge support of terror groups

ISTANBUL

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Oct. 21 he warned France about the cement company Lafarge’s ties to terror groups in northern Syria.

"When I explained how the cement giant called Lafarge supported terrorist organisations in northern Syria... the French did not understand," he told the 12th Conference of Information Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul.

Erdoğan said he had also informed French President Emmanuel Macron.

"I told this to Macron as well. It has become the most important issue on France’s agenda at the moment," he said.

"Lafarge emerged as one of the most important institutions supporting terrorism."

Lafarge pleaded guilty in a U.S. court Tuesday to paying millions of dollars to ISIL and other jihadists in war-torn Syria between 2013 and 2014, and agreed to a $778 million fine over conspiring to provide material support to U.S.-designated "foreign terrorist organisations".

The U.S. Justice Department said company executives, including former chief Bruno Lafont, knew of the arrangement with the jihadists.

After the settlement, Lafarge now faces the possibility of the introduction of evidence from the U.S. prosecution into a separate French case over similar charges.



