Erdoğan says Türkiye's economy 'grew threefold'

KAYSERİ

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said that his administration had propelled Türkiye's economy to new heights, claiming to have tripled its size during his tenure.

"We have done things that will change history in every field, and we will continue to do so... We managed to grow Türkiye three times in 21 years," Erdoğan proclaimed during a rally speech in Kayseri yesterday ahead of the upcoming local elections slated for March 31.

The president further declared his intention to double the size of Türkiye's economy.

"We have taken Türkiye to the strongest political, economic, military and social level in its history. We have not only completed our infrastructure deficiencies accumulated through centuries of neglect but also have brought our nation together with its aspirations for rights and freedom," he said.

"Now, our goal is to double our country's size in the coming period and take it to its deserved place among the world's strongest economies. We have the knowledge, wisdom and determination to do this."

Central to Erdoğan's economic agenda is the fight against inflation, which he referred to as a priority. He promised measures to protect the purchasing power of citizens, vowing to enhance welfare levels.

"We are responsible for protecting the incomes of our employees and retirees against high inflation," he said, suggesting that inflation would decline later in the year. "We will raise the welfare level of our people even higher than before."

Erdoğan announced promotional payments for retirees through public banks, ranging between 8,000 and 12,000 Turkish Liras. "I believe other [private] banks will join," he added.

The president also touched upon the upcoming mayoral elections, urging unity and denouncing what he described as "attempts to disrupt the country's stability."

"On March 31, we will tighten our democracy ranks and become even more united," he stated. "We will realize the construction of the 'Century of Türkiye' together."

The incumbent mayor in Kayseri, Memduh Büyükkılıç from Erdoğan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), faces challenges from the main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) Murat Molu, İYİ (Good) Party's Kazım Yücel and co-mayor candidates Remziye Erener and İhsan Sarıyar from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party).

Erdoğan also extended his best wishes for Nevruz, the first day of spring celebrations as part of Kurdish, Iranian and Eurasia traditions in the second half of March.