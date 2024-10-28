Erdoğan says Türkiye to boost defense industry, continue anti-terror operations

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to advancing its defense industry and underscored the nation's resolve in fighting terrorism, after the cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex.

Erdoğan highlighted efforts to counter inflated prices in the domestic market, stating, “The exorbitant price bubble has been eliminated in certain sectors…we will not let those who covet the halal food of our citizens.” He emphasized that Türkiye’s economic indicators are strengthening despite regional conflicts and global uncertainties.

On foreign policy, Erdoğan assured that Türkiye’s developing relations with BRICS are not an alternative to existing alliances, reinforcing a Türkiye-centered approach. “We go wherever Türkiye's interests lie,” he said, emphasizing that Türkiye’s global positioning remains unchanged despite shifting alliances.

Following a recent attack targeting Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), Erdoğan condemned “terror barons who feed on blood” and declared that Türkiye would not be intimidated. In response to the attack, Turkish forces targeted over 470 sites linked to terrorist organizations, neutralizing 213 militants.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

“We have no message to receive from terrorism…terror barons will not be able to design Turkish politics,” he affirmed, reinforcing Türkiye's stance against terrorism.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

