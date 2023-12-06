Erdoğan says Türkiye, Greece 'share no insurmountable issues'

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed optimism about the future of Türkiye's bilateral ties with Greece, asserting that there are no insurmountable issues between the two neighbors.

"Greece is our neighbor, and we will continue to be neighbors. We have a common geography and share the same sea. We breathe the same air. We are interconnected by our past," Erdoğan told Greek daily Kathimerini in an exclusive interview prior to his Athens visit scheduled for Dec. 7.

Acknowledging unresolved issues, Erdoğan emphasized that the key to fostering harmony lies in the hands of both nations. "A ‘new page’ in bilateral relations and a ‘win-win’ principle is intrinsic to Türkiye's approach to international relations and diplomacy," he said.

During his visit to meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the two leaders are expected to sign the "declaration of friendly relations and good neighborly cooperation," formalizing the shared intent to mend ties.

"I often emphasize our belief that any issues with our neighbors, especially Greece, can be surmounted," Erdoğan was quoted as saying, while indicating a shift in Greek perspectives.

Addressing Mitsotakis directly, Erdoğan proposed, "My friend Kyriakos, we don’t threaten you, if you don’t threaten us. Let us strengthen the trust between our countries. Let us enhance our cooperation across sectors – in the economy, trade, transportation, energy, health, technology, education and youth affairs."

The proposed collaboration extends beyond bilateral issues, with Erdoğan highlighting the need for joint efforts in addressing challenges such as illegal migration, problems related to the Turkish minority in Greece and disputes over the Aegean.

By smoothly addressing differences through dialogue and finding common ground, the two nations can all reap the benefits, according to Erdoğan.

Recent positive gestures from both sides have paved the way for the upcoming discussions, signaling a departure from longstanding tensions rooted in territorial disputes, differences in maritime boundaries and divergent political ideologies.

The thaw in relations gained momentum following Greece's swift response to the devastating earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye in February, where they sent rescue teams and aid. The solidarity between the two nations deepened after a tragic train crash in northern Greece, with Ankara expressing condolences and providing assistance.

On the topic of migration, Erdoğan stressed the need for collective efforts, involving not only Türkiye and Greece but the entire international community.

"As we have always said, this situation is not an issue that countries can overcome on their own. After all, illegal immigration is a shared challenge that necessitates collective efforts," Erdoğan said.

"This collaboration should extend beyond Türkiye and Greece or the migratory movements in the Aegean, it requires a comprehensive, global effort involving the entire international community."

Responding to questions on whether Türkiye and Greece can agree on referring the issue of the continental shelf to the International Court of Justice, Erdoğan advocated for a comprehensive stance.

"There are many interconnected problems that need to be solved in addition to the continental shelf. We have to address them comprehensively. A selective approach would be wrong. We cannot focus on some issues while neglecting others," the president said.

Addressing differences with Western nations regarding the war in Gaza, especially NATO allies, Erdoğan positioned Türkiye's foreign policy as "being on the right side of history."

"Türkiye's response to the unjust and inhumane treatment of the Palestinian people, coupled with our willingness to criticize Israel for actions that blatantly contravene international law, humanitarian law and human rights, is an essential aspect of committing to this goal," he stated.

Given that many Western countries are adopting increasingly similar stances, Erdoğan said, Türkiye's fulfillment of this moral obligation regarding the Palestinian issue doesn’t raise doubts about whether or not it belongs to the West.

"Rather than questioning Türkiye's orientation and position, the focus should be on instances where certain Western countries may overlook the values they strongly stand for," he concluded.