Erdoğan says Turkic world must stand firm against Israeli onslaught

Erdoğan says Turkic world must stand firm against Israeli onslaught

ISTANBUL
Erdoğan says Turkic world must stand firm against Israeli onslaught

Erdoğan emphasized the importance of the Turkic world standing strong in response to Israel's attacks on Palestine and Lebanon, during a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference COP29 held in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku on Nov. 12. 

The meeting between the two leaders addressed bilateral relations between Ankara and Astana, as well as regional and global issues. 

Erdoğan noted that in the days ahead, Türkiye and Kazakhstan aim to deepen cooperation in the defense industry, energy, agriculture, education, and culture through future steps. 

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the country’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Erdoğan’s chief advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç were all present at the meeting. 

Talks with Moldova’s president 

In addition, Erdoğan also met with Moldova’s President Maia Sandu. 

The two leaders discussed ties between the two countries, as well as global and regional issues. 

President Erdoğan said Turkish-Moldovan relations will continue to develop on the basis of strategic partnership. 

Stressing that the humanitarian crisis in Palestine, where the Israeli genocide continues, has reached catastrophic proportions, and the situation in Lebanon is worsening, Erdoğan said Ankara will continue to “do everything it can” to bring peace to the region. 

Meeting with Montenegrin president 

Erdoğan also met with his Montenegrin counterpart Yakov Milatovic on the margins of the conference.

Their meeting addressed bilateral relations, as well as global and regional issues. 

President Erdoğan said the establishment of a high-level cooperation council mechanism between Türkiye and Montenegro would be beneficial for the development of bilateral relations. 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Consumers use cards most at supermarkets, shopping malls

Consumers use cards most at supermarkets, shopping malls
LATEST NEWS

  1. Consumers use cards most at supermarkets, shopping malls

    Consumers use cards most at supermarkets, shopping malls

  2. Türkiye aims for 4.2 mln EVs by 2035 to reduce gas emissions

    Türkiye aims for 4.2 mln EVs by 2035 to reduce gas emissions

  3. Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on economy

    Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on economy

  4. Global luxury goods market is forecast to shrink in 2025

    Global luxury goods market is forecast to shrink in 2025

  5. Bitcoin continues its ascend as some expect it to top $100,000

    Bitcoin continues its ascend as some expect it to top $100,000
Recommended
No risk to humans from bird flu in Türkiye, says expert

No risk to humans from bird flu in Türkiye, says expert
Full-scale drill marks Düzce quake anniversary

Full-scale drill marks Düzce quake anniversary
Pina project makes breakthrough in Marmara Sea conservation

Pina project makes breakthrough in Marmara Sea conservation

Istanbul remembers victims of bombing on İstiklal Street

Istanbul remembers victims of bombing on İstiklal Street

Parliament pulls espionage bill article for revision

Parliament pulls espionage bill article for revision
New system causes days-long delays at Türkiye-Georgia border

New system causes days-long delays at Türkiye-Georgia border
There is ground for peace in Syria, says Erdoğan

There is ground for peace in Syria, says Erdoğan
WORLD Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

Donald Trump made a triumphant return to the White House on Wednesday, where outgoing president Joe Biden offered a show of civility to the bitter rival who denied him the same courtesy four years ago.

ECONOMY Consumers use cards most at supermarkets, shopping malls

Consumers use cards most at supermarkets, shopping malls

Turkish consumers used their cards mostly for shopping at markets and malls in October, shows data from the Central Bank.

SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿