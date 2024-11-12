Erdoğan says Turkic world must stand firm against Israeli onslaught

ISTANBUL

Erdoğan emphasized the importance of the Turkic world standing strong in response to Israel's attacks on Palestine and Lebanon, during a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference COP29 held in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku on Nov. 12.

The meeting between the two leaders addressed bilateral relations between Ankara and Astana, as well as regional and global issues.

Erdoğan noted that in the days ahead, Türkiye and Kazakhstan aim to deepen cooperation in the defense industry, energy, agriculture, education, and culture through future steps.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the country’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Erdoğan’s chief advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç were all present at the meeting.

Talks with Moldova’s president

In addition, Erdoğan also met with Moldova’s President Maia Sandu.

The two leaders discussed ties between the two countries, as well as global and regional issues.

President Erdoğan said Turkish-Moldovan relations will continue to develop on the basis of strategic partnership.

Stressing that the humanitarian crisis in Palestine, where the Israeli genocide continues, has reached catastrophic proportions, and the situation in Lebanon is worsening, Erdoğan said Ankara will continue to “do everything it can” to bring peace to the region.

Meeting with Montenegrin president

Erdoğan also met with his Montenegrin counterpart Yakov Milatovic on the margins of the conference.

Their meeting addressed bilateral relations, as well as global and regional issues.

President Erdoğan said the establishment of a high-level cooperation council mechanism between Türkiye and Montenegro would be beneficial for the development of bilateral relations.