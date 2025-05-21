Erdoğan says Turkic world ‘incomplete’ without Turkish Cyprus

BUDAPEST
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday that the Turkic world is “incomplete” without the inclusion of the Turkish Cyprus in the Organization of Turkic States.

“We believe the Turkic world family photo will always be incomplete without the presence of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States Informal in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.

In November 2022, the TRNC became an observer member of the organization during the Samarkand Summit.

Erdoğan also called the Middle Corridor a key route between the East and the West, urging stronger cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States for its success.

Speaking about the past and present regional conflicts, he said: “Tragedies that took place in the past in Cyprus, Karabakh, Bosnia, and today in Gaza remind us that we must also consider what lies beyond our borders.”

On the ongoing war in Ukraine, Erdoğan said: “We will continue our intensive contacts with both countries (Russia-Ukraine) toward achieving a comprehensive ceasefire and a just peace.”

