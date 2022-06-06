Erdoğan says Turkey will never steer away from its rightful path

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on June 5, stressed that he would continue to pursue “honorable” policies and stand against the oppressors and stand with the oppressed regardless of the cost.

“At home, we will continue to take steps, which will ensure none of our citizens feel abandoned, which will provide all of our people with the most advanced freedoms and services in all areas,” President Erdoğan said addressing the closing session of AKP’s 30th Consultation and Assessment Meeting.

“Abroad, we will continue to pursue our policies by always preserving our honorable stance wherever there is an oppressed person from Syria to Iraq, from Libya to Karabakh, from the Balkans to Africa, from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean,” he added.

The government will always make strides in its endeavor for democracy and development in a spirit that will serve the nation and bring about new accomplishments in our country, the president stressed.

Reiterating that Turkey would never steer away from its rightful path, President Erdoğan said it was not a coincidence that the government has made nearly half of all the significant infrastructure investments in the world in the past 20 years.

“It is also not a coincidence that we have made the greatest silent revolutions in the world for democracy and freedoms in the past 20 years although the promises given to our country regarding the EU membership have not been kept,” he stated.

Thanks to the “robust infrastructure” the AKP built over the past 20 years, Turkey stands out as the country that develops and utilizes its potential the most while the entire world struggles with security crises and economic turbulences, the president stated.

“Unfortunately, there is a mass in our country that is ready to believe every lie told about myself, the AK Party, our cadres and my policies,” he said, noting that some of these circles are fueled by “ignorance and some by betrayal.”

“While we struggle with these, sometimes we must harden our style and attitude. The only reason for this harshness is to fulfill our responsibilities towards our country and nation. No matter what price we pay, we will continue to be the enemy of the oppressor,” he said.