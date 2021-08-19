Erdoğan says Turkey still willing to protect Kabul airport

  • August 19 2021 09:00:00

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Aug. 18 said Turkey was still prepared to protect Kabul airport following the Taliban takeover, and Ankara was talking with all concerned parties.

"We aimed at ensuring the security of the airport and contributing to the security of this country after the withdrawal of American (troops). We still maintain this intention," Erdoğan said in a televised interview.

Ankara has negotiated with U.S. defense officials since offering to help secure and run Kabul airport, which is key to allowing countries to retain a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the U.S. troop withdrawal.

But the swift Taliban takeover has left the Turkish plan in limbo.

"We are now doing our planning according to the new realities that emerged on the ground and holding our negotiations accordingly," said Erdoğan.

Americans officials say they continue to talk to Ankara about security arrangements for the airport and have expressed gratitude for the role of Turkey in evacuating civilians from Kabul.

"Turkey’s military presence in Afghanistan will give the new administration an upper hand in the international arena and facilitate its job," Erdoğan said.

He said Turkey sought agreement with the Afghan authorities. "We can discuss different options," he said.

Whoever holds power, Erdoğan added, Turkey will stand by Afghanistan, repeating that he was ready to meet the Taliban leaders.

"We welcome restrained and moderate statements made by the Taliban," he added.

Erdoğan said he would speak with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days.

Turkey’s priority is to ensure the peace and security of Turks in Afghanistan, Erdogan stressed, adding that 552 Turkish citizens have been evacuated from the country so far.

157 kilometers of Iran border wall completed

Underlining that Turkey is making a "great effort" to increase the effectiveness in the fight against irregular migration, Erdogan said: "We have put in place different measures to strengthen our border security."

He said a border wall will be built along four Turkish provinces at the Iran border - Ağrı, Hakkari, Igdir and Van.

The president said parts of the wall in Ağrı and Iğdır were completed and work is halfway through in Hakkari.

"As of now, 157 kilometers [98 miles] have been completed. We will finish all of it," he added.

Erdoğan said the wall is not only for preventing irregular migration but also against terrorism.

Turkish president receives UAE’s national security adviser
WORLD Mexico's Caribbean coast braces for Hurricane Grace

Mexico’s Caribbean coast braces for Hurricane Grace
Hurricane Grace bore down on Mexico's Caribbean coast on Aug. 18, grounding flights and forcing tourists in some hotels along the Riviera Maya to hunker down overnight in storm shelters.
Turkey has been building a new generation of comprehensive free trade agreements (FTAs) ​​that include services, investments and public procurement in order to increase exports, strengthen the competitiveness of the industry and attract foreign capital, the country's trade minister said on Aug. 17. 
Galatasaray confirmed on Aug. 18 that defender Marcao was left off its squad for assaulting teammate Kerem Aktürkoğlu.