Erdoğan says Turkey sets its goals with youth

  • May 22 2022 10:45:00

ADANA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on May 21 said that the country sets all its future goals and creates its visions by focusing on the youth.

“We build up all our hopes and set all our goals with our youth. We create all our visions for our youth and make all our preparations accordingly,” Erdoğan said during a speech at “A Youth Festival” in southern Adana province.

“We are on the eve of our goals for 2023, which we have dedicated to the centennial of the Turkish Republic,” he said.

“Now we are mobilizing all our strength and energy for our youth to achieve the vision for 2053, which we have dedicated to the 600th anniversary of the conquest,” he added.

Erdoğan also stated that Turkey’s plans for 2071 to be shaped according to the future generations.

“Thus, Türkiye will have entered the next century as one of the leading countries that have a say in the world, and perhaps in space,” he said.

