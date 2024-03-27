Erdoğan says local polls will be 'turning point' for Kurds

DİYARBAKIR

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has characterized this weekend's local elections as a pivotal moment for Kurdish citizens, asserting that it will mark a "turning point" for them.

"March 31 will be the turning point when our Kurdish brothers will be free from all oppression and decide the future of themselves and their city with their free will," Erdoğan declared during a rally in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır on March 27.

"We believe that there is no more way to go with those who bring every marginalized ideology in Istanbul and make them the boss of my Kurdish brothers," he said.

Erdoğan's remarks argued his administration is fostering democratic advancements and addressing developmental challenges in the region.

"We talk to everyone who is not a puppet of the imperialists. We talk to everyone who distances themselves from terrorism," he said.

"We talk to everyone who respects the unity of our nation and the integrity of our homeland. We talk to everyone who wants to walk with us in the 'Century of Türkiye.'"

The president further mentioned his government's efforts in combating terrorism, particularly targeting PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the European Union and the United States.

"We have made PKK unable to take action or move within our borders. This situation does not change the fact that we are a tool that anyone who wants can use against our country," he stated.

In his speech, Erdoğan criticized the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), accusing it of exploiting Kurdish voters for political gain.

"DEM [Party] has put the will of my Kurdish brothers on the market," he criticized, alleging backdoor dealings with the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

The pro-Kurdish DEM Party's predecessors have long performed well in elections in Diyarbakır. However, Selçuk Mızraklı, the previous victor, was dismissed following allegations related to terrorism.

In the forthcoming elections, Erdoğan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has nominated Mehmet Halis Bilden for the city, while the DEM Party has put forth Serra Bucak and Doğan Hatun as its co-mayoral candidates.

Erdoğan expressed confidence in his party's prospects, urging supporters to rally behind the AKP.

"In last May's elections, we could not reach the vote rates we desired in Diyarbakır, both in the parliamentary and presidential elections," Erdoğan acknowledged. "However, I believe that you are not happy with the election result."