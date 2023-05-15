Erdoğan says he could still win, would accept presidential election runoff

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was locked in a tight election race early Monday, with a make-or-break runoff against his chief challenger possible as the final votes were counted.

Speaking to supporters in Ankara, Erdoğan, 69, said he could still win but would respect the nation’s decision if the race went to a runoff vote in two weeks.

“We don’t yet know if the elections ended in the first round. ... If our nation has chosen for a second round, that is also welcome,” Erdoğan said early Monday, noting that votes from Turkish citizens living abroad still need to be tallied. He garnered 60% of the overseas vote in 2018.

 

Turkey’s election authority, the Supreme Electoral Board, said it was providing numbers to competing political parties “instantly” and would make the results public once the count was completed and finalized.

The majority of ballots from the 3.4 million eligible overseas voters still needed to be tallied, according to the board, and a May 28 runoff election was not assured.

“That the election results have not been finalized doesn’t change the fact that the nation has chosen us,” Erdoğan said.

 

 

 

