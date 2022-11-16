Erdoğan says he believes Ukraine grain exports will continue

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Nov. 16 that he believed a deal expiring Saturday that allows Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea would remain in place.

"I am of the opinion that it will continue. There's no problem there," Erdoğan told a press conference at the G20 summit in Bali.

Ukraine is one of the world's top grain producers, and Russia's invasion of the country blocked 20 million tonnes of grain in its ports before the United Nations and Türkiye brokered the deal in July.

Erdoğan said he would speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as he returned to Türkiye.

"Because the path to peace passes through dialogue," he said.

A separate agreement brokered by the U.N. and Türkiye also signed in July allows the export of Russian food and fertilisers despite Western sanctions imposed on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.

Erdoğan said the export of fertilisers and ammonia "is important."

"The work is going on. We will discuss this with Putin," he added.

Erdoğan also responded to a question about a missile hitting Polish territory near the border with Ukraine.

Russia's denial that it was involved was "important", said Erdoğan.

"I have to respect the statement made by Russia ... There maybe was a technical malfunction or something else. It's essential that an investigation is launched," he added.

Insisting on pointing the finger at Russia would be "provocation," said Erdoğan.

"There's no need to find a third party in this war. We all need peace."

US President Joe Biden said earlier it was "unlikely" the missile had been fired from Russia.

