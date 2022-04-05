Erdoğan says dissolution of Tunisian parliament ‘blow’ to will of people

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed regret over Tunisian President Kais Saied’s order to dissolve parliament and said it was a blow to the will of the Tunisian people.

“The dissolution of parliament, which includes the elected officials, is thought-provoking for the future of Tunisia and is a blow to the will of the Tunisian people,” Erdoğan said in a statement posted on social media on April 4.

“We regret that the assembly of people’s representatives, which held a general assembly session in Tunisia on March 30, 2022, was dissolved, and an inquiry against deputies who attended the session was initiated,” he stated.

Turkey hopes that these developments will not jeopardize the ongoing transition towards establishing democratic legitimacy in Tunisia, Erdoğan said, noting that Ankara places a premium on the fulfillment of the road map outlined for the elections.

Erdoğan emphasized that the transition process can only be successful through a comprehensive and meaningful dialogue with the contribution of all segments of society, including parliament, which embodies the national will.

“Democracy is a system in which the elected and the appointed respect each other. We see the developments in Tunisia as a stain on democracy,” he said.

Turkey will continue to stand by the friendly and brotherly Tunisia and the Tunisian people during this critical period, Erdoğan noted.

The Tunisian president issued a decree to dissolve the legislative body, which has been suspended since July after its members held a plenary session online and voted through a bill against his “exceptional measures.”

Last year in July, Saied dismissed the government and suspended parliament, assuming executive authority.

Erdoğan talks to several leaders

Meanwhile, Erdoğan on April 4 held phone conversations with several leaders, including the German chancellor and Finnish, Serbian, Kazakh and Bulgarian leaders.

Erdoğan and Germany’s Olaf Scholz addressed bilateral relations and regional matters, the Russia-Ukraine war in particular, the Turkish presidency said.

Erdoğan underlined the importance of strengthening the relations between Turkey and Germany, as well as preserving close cooperation at all levels. He said that Ankara is determinedly continuing its efforts aimed at bringing an end to the war in Ukraine.

Steps that would enhance Turkey-Bulgaria relations and regional matters were discussed during a call between Erdoğan and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, the Turkish presidency said.

The Turkish president conveyed once again his congratulations to Radev on assuming the presidency for a second term. Erdoğan stated that they acted determinedly to further advance the deep-rooted relations with the friendly and allied country of Bulgaria in all areas, transportation, trade and defense industry in particular. The two leaders also discussed the Russia-Ukraine war and its regional repercussions.

In a phone talk with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, Erdoğan voiced his pleasure over the fact that the first meeting of the Turkey-Finland Joint Economic and Trade Committee would be held in Ankara in June.

Highlighting the increasing importance of cooperation in the defense industry, Erdoğan expressed his expectation for obstacles in exporting military materials to Turkey to be lifted.

Also addressing the Russia-Ukraine war, Erdoğan noted that they have been continuing their attempts with a focus on achieving a ceasefire and opening humanitarian corridors.

Erdoğan also spoke over the phone with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and congratulated him on his reelection as the president of Serbia. He expressed his hope for the election outcomes to yield promising developments for the friendly people of Serbia.

Erdoğan voiced his belief that the friendship and productive cooperation they had developed over long years would grow stronger with solidarity and sincerity in Vucic’s new term in office, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

Having another phone talk with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart K. Tokayev, Erdoğan noted that the need for the Trans-Caspian East-West-Middle Corridor had further increased due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Erdoğan, in this regard, pointed out that the necessity of ensuring full liberalization in transportation between Turkey and Kazakhstan had arisen and that it would be beneficial to take concrete steps accordingly.