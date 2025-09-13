Erdoğan receives Turkish EV maker Togg's new fastback model T10F

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Türkiye’s electric vehicle maker Togg’s new fastback model T10F on Saturday.

Members of Togg’s board of directors presented the sedan to Erdogan at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul.

The president took the blue electric vehicle for a test drive and received a briefing on its features.

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also attended the first delivery ceremony of Togg T10F.

In Türkiye, orders for the T10F, also available in purple, will open on Sept. 15.