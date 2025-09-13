Erdoğan receives Turkish EV maker Togg's new fastback model T10F

Erdoğan receives Turkish EV maker Togg's new fastback model T10F

ISTANBUL
Erdoğan receives Turkish EV maker Toggs new fastback model T10F

 President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Türkiye’s electric vehicle maker Togg’s new fastback model T10F on Saturday.

Members of Togg’s board of directors presented the sedan to Erdogan at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul.

The president took the blue electric vehicle for a test drive and received a briefing on its features.

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also attended the first delivery ceremony of Togg T10F.

In Türkiye, orders for the T10F, also available in purple, will open on Sept. 15.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

    Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

  2. Erdoğan receives Turkish EV maker Togg's new fastback model T10F

    Erdoğan receives Turkish EV maker Togg's new fastback model T10F

  3. Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

    Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

  4. 7.7-million-year-old elephant skulls unearthed in central Türkiye

    7.7-million-year-old elephant skulls unearthed in central Türkiye

  5. British archaeologist traces the past in Türkiye

    British archaeologist traces the past in Türkiye
Recommended
Türkiye’s banana boom: Greenhouses drive rapid expansion

Türkiye’s banana boom: Greenhouses drive rapid expansion
New York court issues arrest warrant for collector of looted Anatolian statue

New York court issues arrest warrant for collector of looted Anatolian statue
Thracian city welcomes visitors to centuries-old, vibrant fair

Thracian city welcomes visitors to centuries-old, vibrant fair
Fidan calls for global action on Gaza genocide at Rome conference

Fidan calls for global action on 'Gaza genocide' at Rome conference
Türkiye, Armenia hold key talks to advance normalization

Türkiye, Armenia hold key talks to advance normalization
Erdoğan: Culture, art will shape ‘Century of Türkiye’

Erdoğan: Culture, art will shape ‘Century of Türkiye’
WORLD Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

Trump demands NATO halt Russia oil purchases before US sanctions

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday he was ready to sanction Moscow, but on the condition that all NATO allies agree to completely halt purchases of Russian oil and implement their own sanctions.
ECONOMY Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows

Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows

Russia's central bank on Friday cut its key interest rate, but warned inflation was still too high, amid growing concerns over an economic slowdown amid the Ukraine offensive.
SPORTS Türkiye take easy win over Greece to advance to EuroBasket 2025 final

Türkiye take easy win over Greece to advance to EuroBasket 2025 final

Türkiye on Friday cruised to an easy win over Greece 94-68 to move to the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 final.
﻿