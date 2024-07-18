Erdoğan receives credentials from new ambassadors

Erdoğan receives credentials from new ambassadors

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday received letters of credentials of new ambassadors from Bahrain, Guatemala, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia.

Erdoğan welcomed Bahrain’s Bassam Ahmed Marzooq, Guatemala’s Eduardo Enrique Hernandez Recinos, Bosnia and Herzergovina’s Mirsada Colakovic and Serbia’s Aca Jovanovic at the presidential complex in Ankara.

Souvenir photos were also taken with the new envoys.

All of these countries have close relations with Türkiye, and Guatemala's ties with the country were only strengthened when it opened an embassy in Ankara in 2017.

Relations with Bahrain, which deteriorated briefly during a collective schism with several Gulf countries, are back on track as Türkiye mends ties with all.

Türkiye also has good relations with Bosnia-Herzegovina and Serbia.

Talks with Sudan warring parties 'encouraging': UN
