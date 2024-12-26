Erdoğan reaffirms Türkiye's commitment to inclusivity in Christmas message

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday expressed “heartfelt congratulations” to Christians on the occasion of Christmas, wishing them peace and happiness while reaffirming Türkiye's stance on freedom and diversity.

“On the occasion of Christmas, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our citizens who follow the Christian faith,” Erdoğan said, according to a statement issued by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan said that as in the history of “our civilization, we remain committed today to ensuring that no distinctions are made among people based on origin, race, language, religion, or sect.”

“It is of great importance to us that all of our citizens are able to live freely according to their own culture, religion, and traditions,” he added.

Türkiye’s geography has provided a haven for everyone fleeing conflict, war, oppression, or persecution, the president added.

“Our country, amid regional conflicts and instability, is a place where all of our citizens, regardless of their religion, belief, ethnic origin, or sect, can live with certainty about their future, in peace, harmony, and security,” he added.

“I once again congratulate all Christians, especially our Christian citizens, on the occasion of Christmas, and I wish them peace, happiness, and well-being,” he concluded.

