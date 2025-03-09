Erdoğan reaffirms commitment to fight against terrorism

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reiterated his dedication to completely eradicating terrorism, vowing to continue to employ all available means to achieve this purpose.

“Together, we will witness the peaceful, secure and prosperous days when the dark and bloody shadow of terrorism is lifted from our country and region and brotherhood reigns,” Erdoğan said during a speech at an International Women’s Day event in Istanbul on March 8.

“We remain resolute in our mission to utterly rid this nation of the menace of terrorism and we will persist in utilizing all instruments at our disposal to this end,” he said.

Erdoğan's remarks came amid a process that began late last month after the jailed leader of the PKK terrorist organization, Abdullah Öcalan, called on the group to lay down arms. Öcalan’s call was followed by a unilateral ceasefire announced by the PKK on March 1.

However, the PKK-affiliated terror group in Syria, dubbed the YPG, has argued the call did not include it.

Ankara insists that the call addresses YPG as well which has been partnering with the United States in the fight against ISIL in Syria.

On March 10, a cabinet meeting chaired by Erdoğan is expected to focus on the process.

Sources from the Turkish Defense Ministry last week stressed that the PKK and all associated terrorist groups must disarm and lay down their weapons immediately.

Addressing the issue of women’s rights, Erdoğan highlighted the government's efforts to empower women in every sphere.

“We approach the global issue of violence against women with a perspective that transcends political divides, adhering unwaveringly to a zero-tolerance policy.”

Erdoğan rejected claims that Türkiye’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention led to an increase in gender-based violence, arguing that the existing laws already provide the necessary protections.

“It’s not the convention, but the law that saves lives,” he stated, referring to Law No. 6284, which he described as fully equipped to address violence against women.

“Our values and beliefs hold that women are the backbone of both the family and society,” Erdoğan said.

“Throughout history, women have demonstrated resilience in difficult times, raised courageous children, made unique contributions to our civilization and ensured peace in our homes, unity in our nation and solidarity among our people.”