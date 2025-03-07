Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Friday an increase in credit limits for tradespeople and artisans, emphasizing their critical role in the nation’s economy and resilience during times of crisis.

Speaking at the Kadir Topbaş Performing Arts Center in Istanbul, Erdoğan praised the resilience of Türkiye’s artisans and tradespeople, emphasizing their unwavering support for the nation during critical moments, including the failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016. “While some watched the coup attempt on television with a cup of coffee, our artisans and tradespeople stood firmly with the state and the nation against this act of betrayal,” Erdoğan stated.

The president also highlighted the importance of collaboration between the government and the private sector to prevent opportunists from exploiting the current economic climate. “Together, as the state on one side and our tradespeople on the other, we will work to ensure that opportunists do not take advantage of our citizens,” he said.

In addition to the credit limit increase, the government has also raised the credit limit for business establishment and commercial vehicle acquisition from 1.5 million Turkish liras to 2.5 million liras. Furthermore, the commercial vehicle acquisition credit will now include vehicles aged 0-5 years, alongside brand-new vehicles.

Since 2002, the government has provided over 582 billion liras in discounted loans to artisans and tradespeople, underscoring its commitment to supporting small businesses. Erdoğan also announced the implementation of the 2025-2029 Türkiye Cooperatives Strategy and Action Plan within the year, aimed at further strengthening the cooperative sector.

Under the Cooperatives Support Program, the government has allocated 111 million liras in grants to support 826 projects by 773 cooperatives. This initiative is expected to bolster the cooperative ecosystem and provide additional resources for small businesses and community-driven enterprises.

President Erdoğan concluded his remarks by calling on tradespeople to uphold the principles of the Ahi culture, a traditional Turkish guild system emphasizing ethics and fairness in trade. “Our tradespeople, raised with the values of Ahi culture, must not abandon the field to those who seek to exploit citizens with exorbitant price hikes,” he said.