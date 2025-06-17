Erdoğan, Qatari emir discuss Israel-Iran conflict

Erdoğan, Qatari emir discuss Israel-Iran conflict

ANKARA
Erdoğan, Qatari emir discuss Israel-Iran conflict

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani on Tuesday spoke over the phone and discussed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, bilateral relations, and regional issues, said Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan said Türkiye has been engaging in intense diplomatic contacts on the conflict that began after Israel's attack on Iran.

He underlined that Ankara will continue its efforts to end the "cycle of violence."

Erdoğan also reiterated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again shown that "he is the greatest threat to the region's security."

He added that the Israeli attacks should not overshadow the humanitarian crisis and genocide in Gaza and that these developments should not be allowed to spill over into Syria as well.

 

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Iran ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Adanas Ceyhan, Seyhan elect acting mayors after arrests

Adana's Ceyhan, Seyhan elect acting mayors after arrests
LATEST NEWS

  1. Adana's Ceyhan, Seyhan elect acting mayors after arrests

    Adana's Ceyhan, Seyhan elect acting mayors after arrests

  2. Central Bank to announce decision on key policy rate

    Central Bank to announce decision on key policy rate

  3. Possible Iran gas cut does not pose risk to Türkiye: Experts

    Possible Iran gas cut does not pose risk to Türkiye: Experts

  4. Heatstroke alerts issued in Japan as temperatures surge

    Heatstroke alerts issued in Japan as temperatures surge

  5. Bali flights canceled after Indonesia volcano eruption

    Bali flights canceled after Indonesia volcano eruption
Recommended
Adanas Ceyhan, Seyhan elect acting mayors after arrests

Adana's Ceyhan, Seyhan elect acting mayors after arrests
Under Israeli attack, Iran has legitimate right to self-defense: Erdoğan

Under Israeli attack, Iran has 'legitimate' right to self-defense: Erdoğan
Arrowheads unearthed at Beçin ancient site

Arrowheads unearthed at Beçin ancient site
Italy museum hunts for tourists in viral chair-smashing video

Italy museum hunts for tourists in viral chair-smashing video
Actors talk preparation for ‘Fubar’ dance scene

Actors talk preparation for ‘Fubar’ dance scene
Exhibition honors Leyla Asım Turgut’s legacy in Istanbul

Exhibition honors Leyla Asım Turgut’s legacy in Istanbul
Pangolin, the worlds most trafficked mammal

Pangolin, the world's most trafficked mammal
WORLD Heatstroke alerts issued in Japan as temperatures surge

Heatstroke alerts issued in Japan as temperatures surge

Sweltering temperatures prompted heatstroke alerts in multiple Japanese regions Wednesday, with dozens of people seeking emergency medical care in the capital Tokyo.
ECONOMY Central Bank to announce decision on key policy rate

Central Bank to announce decision on key policy rate

The Turkish Central Bank is expected to keep the policy interest rate at 46 percent on June 19, according to a state-run Anadolu Agency poll of economists.  
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿