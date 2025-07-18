Clashes in Syria’s Suwayda threaten regional security, Erdoğan tells Putin

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the clashes following Syrian forces’ withdrawal from Suwayda pose a threat to the entire region.

In a phone call, the two leaders discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate on X.

Erdoğan said Türkiye aims to ensure stability and security in Syria and support the country’s recovery, emphasizing that it is important that Israel does not violate Syria's sovereignty.

Stressing the importance of initiating the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Erdoğan said that Türkiye will continue to host the peace talks in Istanbul as soon as the parties agree on dates.

Meanwhile, Putin thanked Erdoğan for his readiness to mediate through the Istanbul negotiation platform and reiterated Russia’s commitment to a political and diplomatic resolution, according to a statement by the Kremlin.

He also reviewed developments in economic ties, welcoming the results of the Russian-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation held on June 27.

Putin and Erdoğan agreed to stay in close contact on all matters discussed during the call.

Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later
