Erdoğan, Putin discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on Monday to discuss bilateral relations and various global and regional issues, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

"Pointing out that strengthening and enhancement of Turkish-Russian relations is pleasing, President Erdoğan expressed that high-level political dialogue will persist," the directorate said in a statement.

He mentioned that they plan to delve into both regional and global topics in detail during upcoming meetings, according to the statement.

During the call, Erdoğan also extended birthday wishes to Putin.

Türkiye remains one of the few countries maintaining positive relations with both Russia and Ukraine amidst their ongoing conflict. The country has positioned itself as a mediator, successfully brokering a grain deal during the conflict, hosting prisoner exchanges, and offering to facilitate a permanent resolution.