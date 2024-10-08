Erdoğan, Putin discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Erdoğan, Putin discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

ANKARA
Erdoğan, Putin discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on Monday to discuss bilateral relations and various global and regional issues, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

"Pointing out that strengthening and enhancement of Turkish-Russian relations is pleasing, President Erdoğan expressed that high-level political dialogue will persist," the directorate said in a statement.

He mentioned that they plan to delve into both regional and global topics in detail during upcoming meetings, according to the statement.

During the call, Erdoğan also extended birthday wishes to Putin.

Türkiye remains one of the few countries maintaining positive relations with both Russia and Ukraine amidst their ongoing conflict. The country has positioned itself as a mediator, successfully brokering a grain deal during the conflict, hosting prisoner exchanges, and offering to facilitate a permanent resolution.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament holds closed session on Israels war

Parliament holds closed session on Israel's war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament holds closed session on Israel's war

    Parliament holds closed session on Israel's war

  2. DNA confirms Garipoğlu's identity amid death suspicion

    DNA confirms Garipoğlu's identity amid death suspicion

  3. Erdoğan slams Western response to pro-Palestinian rallies

    Erdoğan slams Western response to pro-Palestinian rallies

  4. CHP calls for return to Istanbul Convention amid femicides

    CHP calls for return to Istanbul Convention amid femicides

  5. Handshake with DEM Party shows 'national unity': Bahçeli

    Handshake with DEM Party shows 'national unity': Bahçeli
Recommended
Erdoğan slams Western response to pro-Palestinian rallies

Erdoğan slams Western response to pro-Palestinian rallies
Erdoğan accuses Israel of genocide on Gaza war anniversary

Erdoğan accuses Israel of genocide on Gaza war anniversary
Greece, Türkiye achieve ‘certain level of trust’: Greek FM

Greece, Türkiye achieve ‘certain level of trust’: Greek FM
Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action

Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action
Türkiye offers humanitarian assistance to Bosnia-Herzegovina after deadly floods

Türkiye offers humanitarian assistance to Bosnia-Herzegovina after deadly floods
Türkiye, N Macedonia aligned on regional issues, says Kurtulmuş

Türkiye, N Macedonia aligned on regional issues, says Kurtulmuş
WORLD Germany approves major arms exports to Türkiye: Report

Germany approves major arms exports to Türkiye: Report

Germany has authorized large-scale arms exports to Türkiye for the first time in years, Der Spiegel reported on Oct. 6.
ECONOMY Treasury’s cash budget deficit widens in September

Treasury’s cash budget deficit widens in September

The Treasury’s cash budget posted a deficit of 201 billion Turkish Liras ($5.9 billion) in September, widening from a deficit of 195 billion liras in the previous month, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry shows.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿