Erdoğan, Putin discuss bilateral relations over phone

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a phone call on Dec. 3 to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Steps to enhance Türkiye-Russia relations, the developments between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and regional issues, particularly Syria, Libya and Ukraine were discussed during the call, the statement read.