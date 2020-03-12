Erdoğan, Putin agree that tensions in Idlib much lower after deal: Kremlin

  • March 12 2020 17:37:59

MOSCOW - Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 12, the Kremlin said in a statement, saying both men agreed with satisfaction that tensions in Syria's Idlib were now significantly lower.

Turkey and Russia, which back opposing sides in Syria's war, last week agreed on a ceasefire to halt an escalation of violence in Idlib that displaced nearly a million people and brought the two countries close to direct confrontation.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on March 12 that Turkish and Russian officials had largely agreed details of the ceasefire deal.

