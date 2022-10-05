Erdoğan proposes constitutional amendment for headscarf freedom

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan proposed to make constitutional amendment for a lasting solution on the freedom of use of a headscarf.

“Let’s provide the solution at the level of the constitution, not the law,” Erdoğan said at his party’s parliament group meeting on Oct. 5 following a bill submitted by the opposition party to ensure freedom to dressing in the public sphere including the headscarf.

The president proposed to reissue the constitutional amendment proposal numbered 5735, which was introduced by the ruling party in 2008. He noted that the new amendment will also include working in the public sector, and will bring the condition that no other regulation can be made to reverse it.

In 2008, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), supported by the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), passed changes to the constitution regarding the principle of equality and the right to education. The proposal did not specifically mention the headscarf, but the parliament’s intention was to end its ban in universities. But the Constitutional Court cancelled the constitutional amendment.

The text the Republican People’s Party (CHP) presented to the Parliament as a bill is “far from both embracing the problem in all its dimensions and solving it in the desired way,” Erdoğan stated.

Addressing the CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Erdoğan said, “If you are honest, sincere, if you are a decent man, you have friends who support you at the table of six; let’s make [a constitutional amendment] together.”

The issue of dress in general, and the headscarf in particular, is a natural right that should not be the subject of either the law or the constitution, Erdoğan noted. “Today, the headscarf issue is no longer on Türkiye’s agenda, thanks to our struggle and the arrangements we made,” he added.

“Frankly, we had a hard time understanding why this person came up with such a proposal. Because we have removed this issue, which once reached the level of persecution, from the agenda of the country in every field,” Erdoğan said.

The president continued: “Is there such an issue in universities or other educational levels in our country at the moment? No. Is there such an issue in our country regarding all our sisters, from judges to prosecutors, from police to officers, who are currently working in the public or private sector? No.”

“Kılıçdaroğlu was at the forefront of those who filed a lawsuit against the President of the Council of Higher Education for alleged abuse of power for saying ‘remove the headscarf ban,’” the president said.

The CHP Group Deputy Chairman Özgür Özel responded to Erdoğan’s proposal on Twitter.

“The new Constitution will be the work of the new Parliament,” Özel said referring to the upcoming elections.

After the group meeting, Erdoğan answered the questions of reporters who asked about Özgür Özel’s response. “This is what would happen anyway. They are not honest,” Erdogan said.