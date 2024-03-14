Erdoğan promises continued investment in local governments

AĞRI

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pledged ongoing support for local governments while leveling accusations of "dirty dealings" against the opposition during a rally in eastern Türkiye on March 14.

Erdoğan's remarks were delivered against the backdrop of his administration's investments in Ağrı province. He touted perceived strides in infrastructure and public amenities, citing the construction of 77 health facilities, including 15 hospitals, as well as over 5,000 new classrooms.

Additionally, he highlighted the development of 43 sports facilities and 4,240 residences through the state mass housing agency, TOKİ.

"We opened İbrahim Çeçen University and higher education dormitories," Erdoğan said.

Further, he pointed to progress in transportation infrastructure, noting an increase in the length of divided roads from 16 kilometers to 4,500 kilometers. He also noted advancements in urban recreation, highlighting the completion of four out of five planned "public gardens" in the city.

Asserting his administration's dedication to Ağrı and local governance, Erdoğan criticized the opposition for what he described as "internal squabbles" detrimental to national interests.

"They cannot find time to put any issues related to the country and nation on their agenda because they are fighting with each other," Erdoğan remarked.

The president's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) secured victory in Ağrı in 2019 through its mayoral candidate Savcı Sayan. Following Sayan's resignation to contest parliamentary elections last year paved the way for AKP municipal council member Metin Karadoğan to assume the mayorship.

In the upcoming mayoral elections, the AKP fielded Mehmet Salih Aydın as its candidate in Ağrı. Aydın faces competition from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) co-mayor candidates Hazal Aras and Mehmet Akkuş, as well as Erkan Bulut of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

Erdoğan questioned the capabilities of his rivals, suggesting alliances and deals made behind closed doors.

"Will your will be carried out by those who serve CHP's incompetent, ambitious administrators?" Erdoğan queried, insinuating collusion between opposing parties.

The president further criticized the opposition accusing them of neglecting regional interests and prioritizing external directives.

"The only important thing for them is the orders they receive from their elders in Istanbul, Brussels, Berlin and Washington," he asserted.