Erdoğan praises Turkish police, condemns attacks amid protests

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday praised the Turkish National Police for their role in preserving public order, as he condemned recent efforts to incite unrest following protests centered in Istanbul.

Speaking during a ceremony at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara marking the 180th anniversary of the Turkish National Police, Erdoğan said, “Our security forces did not allow thuggery to take hold in our streets under the pretext of the Istanbul-based corruption investigation.”

Erdoğan met with Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and senior officials from the Turkish Police during the event. He strongly defended law enforcement against what he described as “dishonorable and immoral accusations” aimed at discrediting police officers.

“We will not allow any attack—regardless of motive—on our police, nor will we stand by while they are targeted by baseless slander,” he said.

The president also pointed to recent acts of aggression against officers, saying such incidents were a direct result of police performing their duties with dedication.

“These attacks on our police in recent weeks stem from your commitment to your responsibilities,” Erdoğan stated, reaffirming his administration’s full support for law enforcement authorities.