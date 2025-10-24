Diplomatic pressure on Israel must for Gaza peace: Erdoğan

Diplomatic pressure on Israel must for Gaza peace: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Diplomatic pressure on Israel must for Gaza peace: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has urged the international community, especially the United States, to intensify efforts to ensure Israel fully adheres to the Gaza peace agreement, pledging Türkiye’s ongoing commitment to aiding Palestinian reconstruction and humanitarian relief.

"Israel continues to violate the ceasefire. The international community, especially the United States, must do more to ensure Israel’s full compliance with the ceasefire and the agreement. Sufficient diplomatic pressure on Israel is essential for this process," Erdoğan told reporters on his return from a three-day tour to Kuwait, Qatar and Oman on Oct. 24.

Erdoğan referred to a peace plan brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump and supported by Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt to launch a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and pave the way for a permanent solution between the two sides.

Erdoğan affirmed Hamas’s commitment to the Gaza peace deal, with its leaders publicly endorsing it. “Israel must be forced to comply with the deal through sanctions and arms sale restrictions,” he stressed.

Türkiye is very sensitive in bringing about peace and stability to Gaza and to reconstruct the enclave, Erdoğan said. “At this stage, uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza is very crucial. We have never suspended humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

He also said Türkiye’s preparations for the reconstruction of Gaza are underway. On a question about the deployment of the Turkish military to Gaza, Erdoğan informed that talks are taking place for the establishment of the task force but its modalities have not been fixed yet.

“We are ready to lend any sort of support to Gaza. Our works to this end continue,” he stated.

  Collective effort needed for Gaza

On a question about his meetings with the leaders of Kuwait, Qatar and Oman, where the revival of Gaza dominated the agenda, Erdoğan said, “We’ll altogether revive Gaza. Türkiye, Egypt or Gulf countries cannot handle this alone; this will be a collective effort of the reconstruction of Gaza.”

“We made a clear call to our brothers in the Gulf countries. As I said earlier, now is the time for action, not words. We have seen a strong and sincere will, as well as conscientious sensitivity, on this issue in Kuwait, Qatar and Oman,” the president noted.

Gazza is an important test for the Islamic world, Erdoğan said, adding he is sure that they will pass this in the best way. The enclave was totally destroyed and reconstructing it will not be an easy task, the president stressed.

“As humanity, we must collectively prepare an honorable and prosperous future for our brothers in Gaza. Türkiye will do its utmost to achieve this by seizing every opportunity,” the president said.

  Eurofighter talks with Qatar, Oman

When asked about Türkiye’s plans to purchase Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets, Erdoğan confirmed ongoing negotiations with Qatar and Oman, adding that talks with these countries will continue in the coming period.

“We want to quickly conclude these matters and further strengthen our air force. The acquisition of these aircraft will make our air force even stronger,” he said.

 New Turkish Cypriot leader soon to visit Ankara

Erdoğan also responded to a question on the results of the presidential elections in Turkish Cyprus, where social democrat contender Tufan Erhürman outvoted President Ersin Tatar.

“Our relations with Turkish Cyprus will remain the same as they were during the [ruling] AK Party rule. It is not possible for us to deteriorate [the ties]. It was an important election, and the will of the Turkish Cypriots is very respectful to us," he told reporters.

Erdoğan said he congratulated the newly elected president as a politician devoted to democracy. Erhürman will soon be in Ankara, and they will discuss the bilateral ties in detail, he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor
LATEST NEWS

  1. US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

    US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

  2. Trump ends all Canada trade talks over 'fake' tariff ad

    Trump ends all Canada trade talks over 'fake' tariff ad

  3. UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach

    UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach

  4. Erdoğan unveils major affordable housing project

    Erdoğan unveils major affordable housing project

  5. Türkiye appoints deputy FM as Damascus envoy

    Türkiye appoints deputy FM as Damascus envoy
Recommended
Türkiye appoints deputy FM as Damascus envoy

Türkiye appoints deputy FM as Damascus envoy
Fidan holds phone talks with Egypt, Jordan counterparts

Fidan holds phone talks with Egypt, Jordan counterparts
Istanbul to host Pakistan-Afghanistan talks

Istanbul to host Pakistan-Afghanistan talks
Erdoğan wraps up Gulf tour with 24 new agreements in Kuwait, Qatar, Oman

Erdoğan wraps up Gulf tour with 24 new agreements in Kuwait, Qatar, Oman
Türkiye says advances Eurofighter talks with UK, signals readiness for Gaza Task Force

Türkiye says advances Eurofighter talks with UK, signals readiness for Gaza Task Force
No turning back from peace in Gaza: Erdoğan

No turning back from peace in Gaza: Erdoğan
WORLD US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

The United States named a veteran diplomat on Oct. 24 as the civilian lead in a body monitoring the Gaza ceasefire, seeking to push forward a durable end to the war.
ECONOMY Trump ends all Canada trade talks over fake tariff ad

Trump ends all Canada trade talks over 'fake' tariff ad

U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 24 doubled down on ending trade talks with Canada over an anti-tariff advertising campaign, as Prime Minister Mark Carney sought to downplay the sudden rupture.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe claimed back-to-back wins in the Europa League with a 1-0 home victory over Stuttgart on Oct. 23, while Samsunspor powered to a 3-0 defeat of Dynamo Kyiv for their second straight Conference League win.  
﻿