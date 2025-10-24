Diplomatic pressure on Israel must for Gaza peace: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has urged the international community, especially the United States, to intensify efforts to ensure Israel fully adheres to the Gaza peace agreement, pledging Türkiye’s ongoing commitment to aiding Palestinian reconstruction and humanitarian relief.

"Israel continues to violate the ceasefire. The international community, especially the United States, must do more to ensure Israel’s full compliance with the ceasefire and the agreement. Sufficient diplomatic pressure on Israel is essential for this process," Erdoğan told reporters on his return from a three-day tour to Kuwait, Qatar and Oman on Oct. 24.

Erdoğan referred to a peace plan brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump and supported by Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt to launch a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and pave the way for a permanent solution between the two sides.

Erdoğan affirmed Hamas’s commitment to the Gaza peace deal, with its leaders publicly endorsing it. “Israel must be forced to comply with the deal through sanctions and arms sale restrictions,” he stressed.

Türkiye is very sensitive in bringing about peace and stability to Gaza and to reconstruct the enclave, Erdoğan said. “At this stage, uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza is very crucial. We have never suspended humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

He also said Türkiye’s preparations for the reconstruction of Gaza are underway. On a question about the deployment of the Turkish military to Gaza, Erdoğan informed that talks are taking place for the establishment of the task force but its modalities have not been fixed yet.

“We are ready to lend any sort of support to Gaza. Our works to this end continue,” he stated.

Collective effort needed for Gaza

On a question about his meetings with the leaders of Kuwait, Qatar and Oman, where the revival of Gaza dominated the agenda, Erdoğan said, “We’ll altogether revive Gaza. Türkiye, Egypt or Gulf countries cannot handle this alone; this will be a collective effort of the reconstruction of Gaza.”

“We made a clear call to our brothers in the Gulf countries. As I said earlier, now is the time for action, not words. We have seen a strong and sincere will, as well as conscientious sensitivity, on this issue in Kuwait, Qatar and Oman,” the president noted.

Gazza is an important test for the Islamic world, Erdoğan said, adding he is sure that they will pass this in the best way. The enclave was totally destroyed and reconstructing it will not be an easy task, the president stressed.

“As humanity, we must collectively prepare an honorable and prosperous future for our brothers in Gaza. Türkiye will do its utmost to achieve this by seizing every opportunity,” the president said.

Eurofighter talks with Qatar, Oman

When asked about Türkiye’s plans to purchase Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets, Erdoğan confirmed ongoing negotiations with Qatar and Oman, adding that talks with these countries will continue in the coming period.

“We want to quickly conclude these matters and further strengthen our air force. The acquisition of these aircraft will make our air force even stronger,” he said.

New Turkish Cypriot leader soon to visit Ankara

Erdoğan also responded to a question on the results of the presidential elections in Turkish Cyprus, where social democrat contender Tufan Erhürman outvoted President Ersin Tatar.

“Our relations with Turkish Cyprus will remain the same as they were during the [ruling] AK Party rule. It is not possible for us to deteriorate [the ties]. It was an important election, and the will of the Turkish Cypriots is very respectful to us," he told reporters.

Erdoğan said he congratulated the newly elected president as a politician devoted to democracy. Erhürman will soon be in Ankara, and they will discuss the bilateral ties in detail, he added.