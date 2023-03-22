Türkiye urges Iraq to clear its territory of PKK

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 21 called on Iraq to recognize the PKK as a terrorist organization and clear the Iraqi territory of the group members.

“Our expectation from our Iraqi brothers is that they recognize the PKK as a terrorist organization and clear their lands from this bloody terrorist organization,” he said at a joint press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani.

They had addressed all aspects of our bilateral relations and reiterated the determination for an all-out fight against terror in all its forms, the president said.

“Türkiye has proven on every occasion that it is a ‘true friend’ of the Iraqi people, and also the biggest defender of Iraq’s political unity and territorial integrity,” he stated.

“Differences of approach may arise between neighbors from time to time. Türkiye and Iraq have always displayed the determination to resolve these differences within the spirit of the neighborhood. We maintain the same will and spirit of partnership today as well,” he said.

Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye and Iraq were two countries that know well the murderous and bitter face of terror and have paid its price.

“We see it as a duty to fight terrorism in all its forms. During our meeting with Mr. Prime Minister, we also discussed our fight against such terrorist organizations as PKK, DAESH, and FETÖ in particular. It is obvious that these groups pose a threat to both countries,” Erdoğan stated.

Türkiye stood ready for all kinds of cooperation with Iraq in combatting terror, the president noted.

Ankara and Baghdad will work to realize the “Development Road” project which aims at establishing a land and railroad transportation corridor stretching from the Iraqi province Basra to the Turkish border, Erdoğan also said.

“‘Development Road’ project aimed at establishing a land and railroad transportation corridor stretching from Basra to Türkiye’s border. With the ‘Ankara Memorandum’ we have adopted, we have taken a critical step that shows our determination to jointly work to that end. The Development Road is a project of high strategic importance for the entire region as well as for Türkiye and Iraq,” Erdoğan stated.

Türkiye will increase the amount of water released from the Tigris River to help Iraq’s water shortage, Erdogan said. “We have decided to increase the amount of water released from the Tigris River for one month, within the bounds of possibility, to alleviate the distress of Iraq,” he stated.

Al-Sudani, for his part, noted that Türkiye and Iraq have a long border and stressed that his government will not allow Iraqi lands to be a “point to launch attacks” against its neighbor.

“Security of Türkiye and security of Iraq are inseparable,” the Iraqi prime minister stated.

The security officials of the two countries exchanged information on this issue during talks in the capital Ankara, Al-Sudani noted.

“We will overcome all these problems without using any violence and establish the security of Iraq and sovereignty of Iraq,” he added.