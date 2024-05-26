Erdoğan pledges 'permanent decrease' in inflation

Erdoğan pledges 'permanent decrease' in inflation

ISTANBUL
Erdoğan pledges permanent decrease in inflation

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has emphasized his administration’s commitment to achieving a lasting reduction in inflation.

"The main priority of our economic program is to increase the welfare of our nation by reducing inflation to single digits," Erdoğan said during an event in Istanbul on May 25.

The annual inflation rate in Türkiye surged from 68.5 percent in March to 69.8 percent in April. Erdoğan acknowledged the rise but projected that inflation would peak on an annual basis in May before beginning a rapid decline.

"Thus, we will enter a disinflation period starting from the second half of the year. Market expectations also strongly support our predictions," he stated. Erdoğan assured that no additional inflationary pressures would be introduced through fiscal policy.

Erdoğan highlighted that monthly inflation is decelerating in line with targets. "We are not aiming for temporary relief, but a permanent decrease in inflation," he remarked.

The president also claimed growing investor confidence in the country.

Earlier this month, the Central Bank adjusted its year-end inflation forecast to 38 percent from a previous 36 percent, while maintaining projections of 14 percent for 2025 and 9 percent for 2026.

"Our country risk premium has decreased to pre-pandemic levels. The interest of local and foreign investors in Turkish Lira assets has increased," Erdoğan said. He added that the banking and real sectors' foreign debt rollover ratios have improved.

Despite capital outflows from developing countries in recent months, Türkiye has seen a rise in capital inflows, according to Erdoğan.

Looking ahead to the next presidential elections in 2028, Erdoğan vowed to use the intervening period efficiently and avoid unnecessary disputes.

"Hopefully, we will turn this painful period that the whole world is going through into a historical springboard for Türkiye and the Turkish economy," he said, "as long as we don't listen to the disaster merchants who try to demoralize the nation for their own petty interests."

Earlier last week, Erdoğan has asserted Türkiye's credibility as an investment hub.

"No entrepreneur who aimed to win by making [Türkiye] win felt regretful afterwards," he stated during an event in Istanbul on May 24.

Erdoğan further pledged to bolster cooperation on a mutually beneficial basis, outlining plans to elevate Istanbul's status as a financial powerhouse.

"No one who trusted Türkiye regretted it," he affirmed, highlighting the readiness of Turkish institutions to support investors.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade
LATEST NEWS

  1. Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

    Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

  2. Berzeg laid to rest after yearlong disappearance

    Berzeg laid to rest after yearlong disappearance

  3. Ministry launches fieldwork to address low fertility rate

    Ministry launches fieldwork to address low fertility rate

  4. Youth to present report on new charter to parliament

    Youth to present report on new charter to parliament

  5. Bus driver detained after fatal crash in southern Türkiye

    Bus driver detained after fatal crash in southern Türkiye
Recommended
Berzeg laid to rest after yearlong disappearance

Berzeg laid to rest after yearlong disappearance
Ministry launches fieldwork to address low fertility rate

Ministry launches fieldwork to address low fertility rate
Youth to present report on new charter to parliament

Youth to present report on new charter to parliament
Bus driver detained after fatal crash in southern Türkiye

Bus driver detained after fatal crash in southern Türkiye
Erdoğan labels new constitution efforts national duty

Erdoğan labels new constitution efforts 'national duty'
Heavy rains cause flooding in Hatay

Heavy rains cause flooding in Hatay
Smart drug turns cancer patient’s white hair black

Smart drug turns cancer patient’s white hair black
WORLD Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

Saudi Arabia named a new ambassador to Damascus on May 26, state media has said, more than a year after the two Arab nations resumed ties following a prolonged rift over Syria's war.

ECONOMY Capacity utilization, business confidence decline in May

Capacity utilization, business confidence decline in May

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) in the key manufacturing sector fell, while business morale deteriorated in May, according to official data released on May 27.

SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿