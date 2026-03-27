Erdoğan pledges peace-centric approach amid global crises

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 27 vowed to uphold Türkiye’s “principled, determined and peace-centric stance” in response to mounting global instability, wars and humanitarian crises.

“The post-World War II order built by its victors faces a deep legitimacy crisis across nearly all domains,” Erdoğan said in a video message to a communication summit in Istanbul. “The institutions, rules and set of values underpinning the system are gradually losing their function.”

Speaking to participants from 38 countries, Erdoğan said that escalating conflicts, from energy and technology disputes to ongoing wars, are increasingly resolved through force rather than dialogue.

“Ending tragedies, as in Gaza, and restoring peace, stability and prosperity worldwide, especially in the region, is more important than ever,” he said.

“Türkiye will resolutely maintain its principled, determined, peace-centric stance focused on humanitarian values and justice."

Erdoğan called on governments, academics, civil society and think-tanks to strengthen communication and counter disinformation, adding that Türkiye will mobilize all its resources “to help rebuild peace and security not only in our region but across the world.”

The two-day summit, organized by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, is examining structural disruptions in the global order under the theme “Disruption in the International System: Crises, Narratives, and the Search for Order.”

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın were among the officials attending.

In his opening remarks, Yılmaz highlighted rising global instability, overlapping crises in security, economy, climate and migration, and the critical role of strategic communication in governance. He cited Israel-U.S.-Iran tensions as a major threat to regional and global stability and underscored Erdoğan’s diplomatic push for an immediate ceasefire.

“Humanity needs peace, and peace requires justice,” Yılmaz said, echoing Erdoğan’s call for a principled approach to conflict resolution.

He also criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon and Syria, urging stronger international opposition to violations of international law.

He highlighted Türkiye’s diplomatic role, citing mediation efforts ranging from Ukraine to Africa, and said Ankara remains one of the few actors capable of engaging with both the East and the West.