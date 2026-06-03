Erdoğan, Pashinyan discuss normalization process

Erdoğan, Pashinyan discuss normalization process

ANKARA
Erdoğan, Pashinyan discuss normalization process

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed Türkiye-Armenia ties and regional issues in a phone call, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

During the call, Erdoğan said the normalization process between Ankara and Yerevan was continuing through steps aimed at launching direct trade between the two countries.

He said Türkiye was working for peace and stability in the region and would continue to support steps taken in this direction.

Pashinyan conveyed Eid al-Adha greetings to Erdoğan during the call, the directorate said.

The conversation came days after Pashinyan pledged to complete Armenia’s normalization process with Türkiye if reelected in the country’s June 7 parliamentary elections.

“I am confident that we will achieve the goal of normalizing relations with Azerbaijan and Türkiye,” Pashinyan said in a video message shared on social media.

He said such a step would complete Armenia’s “balancing foreign policy” and create new opportunities for the country.

Pashinyan argued that the absence of diplomatic relations with Türkiye reflected an imbalance in Armenia’s foreign relations, saying Yerevan should maintain ties with Türkiye, Azerbaijan and other countries in line with its national interests.

Türkiye and Armenia have no formal diplomatic relations, and their shared border has been closed since 1993.

The normalization process gained momentum in late 2021 with the appointment of special envoys. Since then, the sides have taken several confidence-building steps, including the resumption of direct flights, discussions on opening the land border to third-country nationals and diplomats, and technical work on transport links.

Earlier this month, Türkiye removed a restriction on direct trade documentation with Armenia, allowing goods moving between the two countries through third countries to list Türkiye or Armenia as their final origin or destination.

Technical work is also continuing on the possible reopening of the Gyumri-Kars railway and the restoration of the historic Ani Bridge.

Talks,

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