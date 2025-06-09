Erdoğan, Pakistani PM discuss regional, global issues

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues.

During a phone call, Erdoğan stated that the ancient friendship and strong solidarity between Türkiye and Pakistan have been strengthened with the steps taken, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

Erdoğan congratulated Sharif on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. Erdogan visited Pakistan in February.

For his part, Sharif paid a visit to Türkiye in May, during which he and Erdoğan discussed bilateral relations and further cooperation.

Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif wrote on X that he and Erdoğan agreed to expedite the implementation of important decisions reached during recent meetings to improve collaboration, particularly in trade and investment.

He also stated that they discussed regional and global issues, including the critical situation in Gaza, and reiterated their strong mutual support for fundamental national interests.