Erdoğan, Orban discuss ties, regional issues

WASHINGTON
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban discussed bilateral ties and regional and global issues Tuesday.

Holding a closed-door meeting on the sidelines of a NATO leaders' summit in the U.S., Erdoğan told Orban that Türkiye is continuing its peaceful efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war and Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan also underlined that the international community should increase its efforts to ensure peace in these regions.

The president told Orban that Ankara expects support for revitalizing Türkiye’s European Union accession process and advancing relations with the bloc during Hungary's term presidency.

Relations between Türkiye and Hungary were elevated to the level of a strategic partnership in 2013 after the establishment of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. The friendly ties have gained momentum in every field in recent years.

Last December, the two countries celebrated the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Erdoğan is in U.S. for a three-day NATO summit  until July 11, where he will meet with leaders of member states in joint sessions and bilateral meetings.

Erdoğan will participate in the leaders' meeting of the 32-member alliance on July 10. Later in the day, U.S. President Joe Biden will host a dinner at the White House for the leaders and their spouses.

The summit will continue the next day with a meeting focused on the war in Ukraine.

During the summit, Erdoğan is expected to hold several bilateral meetings. He plans to discuss measures to halt Israeli attacks in Gaza and to promote temporary peace in the region, media reports say.

The president will conclude his visit with a press conference before departing Washington.

