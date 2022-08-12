Erdoğan opens Türkiye’s biggest university library

  • August 12 2022 17:26:00

Erdoğan opens Türkiye’s biggest university library

ISTANBUL
Erdoğan opens Türkiye’s biggest university library

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Aug. 12 inaugurated Türkiye’s largest-ever university library, featuring 1 million volumes of printed books on its shelves and seating for up to 3,000 people.

“Our ancestors say that the lands conquered by the sword will be held by the pen… It is impossible for the nations that break off contact with books and libraries to survive,” Erdoğan said, addressing the opening ceremony of Istanbul Medeniyet University Ziraat Bank Library and Central Classroom Building.

“Although it is not given its due, the contribution of our civilization to the world’s scientific and cultural heritage is of a magnitude that cannot be ignored,” Erdoğan stated.

The government is also working on turning the Rami Barracks into a library in Istanbul, he added.

The national libraries put into service by the metropolitan, provincial and district municipalities also meet a crucial need in their neighborhoods, he said, adding that the government ensured the establishment of libraries in all schools affiliated with the Education Ministry.

“In a short time, we brought together more than 57,000 schools with libraries. We increased the number of books by three times to 70 million. Hopefully, by the end of the year, we will complete this to 100 million,” he stated.

“If we, as a nation, have a cause for civilization, a love of reviving our civilization, we cannot do this without libraries,” Erdoğan stated.

The president emphasized that starting from the schools, they want to place books, reading, and therefore libraries, at the center of every aspect of the people’s lives in the country.

Today, the world is going through a period in which the pain of a radical change is experienced, he said.

“Türkiye, not only for itself but as the representative of whole geography and civilization that has directed its eyes and heart to this country, has to achieve this struggle. We will take our civilization to the top by following the footsteps of our ancestors who took the power of knowledge, wisdom and virtue as their guide,” Erdoğan stated.

Erdoğan said he closely follows the university, which has developed since 2010 and achieved “successes mentioned with pride both in and outside the country.”

“I would like to congratulate our rector and our professors who have worked sincerely to represent our cause of science and wisdom in the best way around the world and to put into practice the statement that the university is civilization,” he stated.

The Ziraat Bank Library of Istanbul Medeniyet University provides lockers, parking garages, a mosque, conference halls, single and multiple study desks, group and study rooms, relaxation and mind games areas, equipped with all the facilities of a modern library, which cost 93 million liras.

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan opens Türkiye’s biggest university library

Erdoğan opens Türkiye’s biggest university library
MOST POPULAR

  1. Current account gap at $3.5 billion

    Current account gap at $3.5 billion

  2. Erdoğan opens Türkiye’s biggest university library

    Erdoğan opens Türkiye’s biggest university library

  3. Iraq top court declares KRG referendum unconstitutional

    Iraq top court declares KRG referendum unconstitutional

  4. Beyoncé, Gaga offer hope at all-star event fighting COVID-19

    Beyoncé, Gaga offer hope at all-star event fighting COVID-19

  5. Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

    Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM
Recommended
Turkish citizenship database system provides perfect service: Ministry

Turkish citizenship database system provides perfect service: Ministry
Türkiye contributes efforts for solution in Syria: MFA

Türkiye contributes efforts for solution in Syria: MFA
Turkish, Armenian officials talk over phone more than 500 times

Turkish, Armenian officials talk over phone 'more than 500 times'
Finland, Sweden, Türkiye to meet soon for NATO bid: FM Çavuşoğlu

Finland, Sweden, Türkiye to meet soon for NATO bid: FM Çavuşoğlu
Bear passes out from ‘mad honey’

Bear passes out from ‘mad honey’
Urartian speaker to quit post in November

Urartian speaker to quit post in November
WORLD Trump calls for ‘immediate’ release of Mar-a-Lago warrant

Trump calls for ‘immediate’ release of Mar-a-Lago warrant

Former President Donald Trump called late Thursday for the “immediate” release of the federal warrant the FBI used to search his Florida estate, hours after the Justice Department had asked a court to unseal the warrant, with Attorney General Merrick Garland citing the “substantial public interest in this matter.”

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines posts $737 mln profit in first half

Turkish Airlines posts $737 mln profit in first half

Turkish Airlines has posted a net income of $737 million in the first half of 2022 with revenues in the second quarter exceeding the levels in 2019.
SPORTS 5th Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off with Turkish athletes shining

5th Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off with Turkish athletes shining

The fifth Islamic Solidarity Games, hosting some 4,200 international athletes coming to the Central Anatolian province, has started in Konya, while the Turkish team has bagged 40 medals.