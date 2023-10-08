Erdoğan opens modern Türkiye's first new church

Erdoğan opens modern Türkiye's first new church

ISTANBUL
Erdoğan opens modern Türkiyes first new church

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has inaugurated the first church built with government backing in the Turkish republic's 100-year history.

The opening of the church situated in Istanbul marks a pivotal cultural and political moment for Türkiye.

The foundation stone for the construction of the Mor Ephrem Syrian Orthodox Church was laid by Erdoğan in 2019, an event for Istanbul's 17,000-strong Assyrian Christian community.

“This is the first newly built church to open its doors since the founding of the Turkish Republic,” Istanbul Syriac Kadim Foundation president Sait Susin told AFP. “We are happy.”

Assyrian Christianity, with its roots tracing back to the first century A.D., has a rich historical presence in the region encompassing southeastern Türkiye, Syria and Iraq. The main church of the Assyrian community moved from the eastern Turkish city of Mardin to Damascus in 1932. The construction of the Mor Ephrem Syrian Orthodox Church in Istanbul symbolizes a revival of this ancient faith on Turkish soil.

The newly inaugurated church, located in the Bakırköy district's Yeşilköy neighborhood, is designed to accommodate 750 worshipers.

Following the official opening ceremony, the first religious service at the church is scheduled to be held on Oct. 15. The church complex comprises five floors, with one floor designated as a cultural hall. This space will serve as a hub for various community events, including baptisms, condolences, weddings, as well as meetings and conferences.

The ground floor of the church houses the area for religious services, along with the living quarters for the metropolitan, guest rooms and parking facilities.

 

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan opens modern Türkiyes first new church

Erdoğan opens modern Türkiye's first new church
LATEST NEWS

  1. Italy-Türkiye cheese trail

    Italy-Türkiye cheese trail

  2. Erdoğan opens modern Türkiye's first new church

    Erdoğan opens modern Türkiye's first new church

  3. Turkish, US top diplomats hold talks amid Israel-Palestine tensions

    Turkish, US top diplomats hold talks amid Israel-Palestine tensions

  4. AKP holds congress, unveils new leadership

    AKP holds congress, unveils new leadership

  5. South Korea beat Japan to take gold at Asian Games

    South Korea beat Japan to take gold at Asian Games
Recommended
Turkish, US top diplomats hold talks amid Israel-Palestine tensions

Turkish, US top diplomats hold talks amid Israel-Palestine tensions
AKP holds congress, unveils new leadership

AKP holds congress, unveils new leadership
South Korea beat Japan to take gold at Asian Games

South Korea beat Japan to take gold at Asian Games
7,700-year-old figurines unearthed in İzmir

7,700-year-old figurines unearthed in İzmir
Landmark bazaar struggling with parking issue

Landmark bazaar struggling with parking issue
Erdoğan urges restraint amid escalating Israel-Palestine tensions

Erdoğan urges restraint amid escalating Israel-Palestine tensions
WORLD Two German state elections expected to bring wins for conservative national opposition

Two German state elections expected to bring wins for conservative national opposition

Two German states hold elections on Sunday at the halfway mark of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's unpopular national government, with polls showing the center-right opposition well ahead and Germany's interior minister facing an uphill struggle in a bid to become governor of her home region.

ECONOMY World cant unplug existing energy system: COP28 head

World can't 'unplug' existing energy system: COP28 head

The president of the upcoming COP28 climate talks in Dubai called on Sunday for governments to abandon the "fantasy" of hastily ditching existing energy infrastructure in pursuit of climate goals.

SPORTS Over 13,000 fans turn out for Spurs practice

Over 13,000 fans turn out for Spurs practice

More than 13,000 spectators have flocked to the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio to watch Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs play an intra-squad training game in preparation for the NBA season.