Erdoğan, Mitsotakis to chair high-level council meeting in Ankara

Erdoğan, Mitsotakis to chair high-level council meeting in Ankara

ANKARA
Erdoğan, Mitsotakis to chair high-level council meeting in Ankara

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will co-chair the sixth Türkiye-Greece High-Level Cooperation Council meeting in the capital Ankara on Feb. 11, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations and ensure calm and stability in the Aegean Sea.

Erdoğan and Mitsotakis will be joined by their respective foreign ministers, economy ministers, other cabinet members, and senior officials. The fifth cooperation council meeting was held in Athens in December 2023 and resulted in the adoption of the Athens Declaration.

The talks will center on advancing the positive agenda aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation across almost all sectors between the two neighboring countries. Key priorities include economy and trade, with Ankara and Athens having already agreed to raise the trade volume from the current $7.5 billion to $10 billion in the coming period.

Energy, transportation, tourism, culture and migration are among the top issues the two delegations will discuss in Ankara.

In an interview late on Feb. 9, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted that Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis demonstrate both the intention and the ability to resolve disputes and deepen bilateral cooperation.

For his part, Mitsotakis, in an interview last week, emphasized that Türkiye and Greece possess all the necessary tools to conduct direct talks without intermediaries, focused on capitalizing on the current diplomatic momentum.

Ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesperson Ömer Çelik described Mitsotakis' visit as a valuable platform and opportunity to mend and advance the ties between the two countries.

“What we always say is to avoid escalation. Aegean should not be an area of conflict but a sea of peace,” he said.

Despite good intentions, Türkiye and Greece still face substantial unresolved differences stemming from the Aegean Sea and the eastern Mediterranean.

A recent statement from Athens asserting Greece's right to extend its territorial waters up to 12 nautical miles in the Aegean Sea has drawn sharp reactions from Ankara, which argued that such a move contravenes international law and good-neighborly relations.

During their meeting in Ankara, Erdoğan and Mitsotakis are anticipated to discuss these contentious matters, in line with the Athens Declaration’s focus on preserving peace and regional stability.

The two leaders will also review the agenda of the NATO leaders’ summit slated for July in Ankara.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

    Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

  2. Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

    Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

  3. World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant

    World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant

  4. Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürlek's oath

    Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürlek's oath

  5. Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes

    Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes
Recommended
Türkiye, Greece should keep dialogue channels open as neighbors, allies: Erdoğan

Türkiye, Greece should keep dialogue channels open as neighbors, allies: Erdoğan
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting

Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Türkiye’s intense diplomatic engagement aims for peace, Erdoğan says

Türkiye’s intense diplomatic engagement aims for peace, Erdoğan says
Turkish parliamentary delegation seeks to deepen ties with US Congress

Turkish parliamentary delegation seeks to deepen ties with US Congress
Türkiye says Syria must be sole legitimate actor against ISIL

Türkiye says Syria must be sole legitimate actor against ISIL
Turkish Cypriot leader to urge Cyprus talk overhaul in meeting with UN chief

Turkish Cypriot leader to urge Cyprus talk overhaul in meeting with UN chief
WORLD 5 assassination attempts on Syrian president, ministers foiled: UN

5 assassination attempts on Syrian president, ministers foiled: UN

The Syrian president, interior minister and foreign minister were the targets of five foiled assassination attempts last year, the U.N. chief said in a report on threats posed by the ISIL terrorist organization released on Feb. 11.

ECONOMY Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026

Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026

Türkiye’s free zones are targeting $14 billion in exports this year, driven by rising technology investments, research and development activities, and stronger production capacity, according to Yusuf Kılınç, chairman of the Free Zones Founders and Operators Association (SEBKİDER).

SPORTS Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need "multiple surgeries".
﻿