Erdoğan marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus operation

NICOSIA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on July 20 commemorated the 51st anniversary of Türkiye's military operation on the divided island of Cyprus, attending ceremonies in Nicosia.

He called for more diplomatic, political, and economic ties with the Turkish Cyprus, saying that the “decades of injustice” against the Turkish Cypriots must end.

“No matter which door they close to block the Turkish Cypriots' path, we have always found new doors to open, new paths to take,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an address at a groundbreaking ceremony.

Türkiye fully supports efforts for a two-state solution on Cyprus, said Erdoğan, adding that it is high time the global community comes to terms with the realities on the divided island.

"We firmly believe that this will happen sooner or later,” he said.

Erdoğan also underlined the importance of tourism for Turkish Cyprus’ economic growth and its visibility on the world stage.

“We have made Turkish Cyprus a shining star of the Eastern Mediterranean not only in transportation but also in tourism, employment, and investment,” he said.

He stressed that Ankara stands in full harmony with Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar and the nation’s government in building the Turkish Cyprus’ political and economic future.

Erdoğan also marked the occasion with a post on X. "On the 51st anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation, I commemorate with respect our martyrs who gave their lives for the Turkish Cypriot people's struggle for existence and express my gratitude to our heroic veterans."

He was in Nicosia on July 20 to participate in a series of inauguration and groundbreaking ceremonies. He was joined by Tatar, as well as Türkiye's Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu and Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

In his message marking the anniversary, ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesperson Ömer Çelik said Erdoğan's international advocacy for Turkish Cyprus "produced extremely meaningful and effective results."

"We commemorate our cherished martyrs with respect. We offer our respects to our heroic veterans," Çelik said. "We continue to support the just cause of the Turkish Cypriots."

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel also issued a statement on X.

"A great struggle was launched 51 years ago under the leadership of our [then] Prime Minister Bülent Ecevit to bring peace to the island of Cyprus," Özel said. "Our party will always stand with the just struggle and brotherhood of the Turkish Cypriots."

The anniversary was marked by a variety of events in Türkiye and Turkish Cyprus, including commemorative ceremonies, concerts, sports events, conferences seminars and symposiums.

Türkiye launched the military operation on July 20, 1974, five days after a coup by the Greek military junta sought to annex the island to Greece.

In 2004, a United Nations peace plan was rejected by Greek Cypriot voters in a referendum, allowing the southern administration to join the European Union as the sole representative of island, with Turkish Cypriots denied the full benefits of membership.

The northern part is recognized only by Ankara.

U.N.-mediated reunification efforts have been stalled since the collapse of talks in 2017. On July 16-17, U.N. chief Antonio Guterres held an informal meeting in New York with Tatar, Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and representatives from the three guarantor countries — Türkiye, Greece and the United Kingdom.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Greek counterpart, Giorgos Gerapetritis, attended the gathering, along with British State Minister Stephen Doughty.

Guterres later described the meetings as “constructive,” adding that participants expressed a willingness to resume dialogue in the coming months.

Tatar, however, said formal talks would not resume until the sovereign equality and equal international status of Turkish Cyprus is recognized.