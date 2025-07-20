Erdoğan marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus operation

Erdoğan marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus operation

NICOSIA
Erdoğan marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus operation

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on July 20 commemorated the 51st anniversary of Türkiye's military operation on the divided island of Cyprus, attending ceremonies in Nicosia.

He called for more diplomatic, political, and economic ties with the Turkish Cyprus, saying that the “decades of injustice” against the Turkish Cypriots must end.

“No matter which door they close to block the Turkish Cypriots' path, we have always found new doors to open, new paths to take,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an address at a groundbreaking ceremony.

Türkiye fully supports efforts for a two-state solution on Cyprus, said Erdoğan, adding that it is high time the global community comes to terms with the realities on the divided island.

"We firmly believe that this will happen sooner or later,” he said.

Erdoğan also underlined the importance of tourism for Turkish Cyprus’ economic growth and its visibility on the world stage.

“We have made Turkish Cyprus a shining star of the Eastern Mediterranean not only in transportation but also in tourism, employment, and investment,” he said.

He stressed that Ankara stands in full harmony with Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar and the nation’s government in building the Turkish Cyprus’ political and economic future.

Erdoğan also marked the occasion with a post on X. "On the 51st anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation, I commemorate with respect our martyrs who gave their lives for the Turkish Cypriot people's struggle for existence and express my gratitude to our heroic veterans."

He was in Nicosia on July 20 to participate in a series of inauguration and groundbreaking ceremonies. He was joined by Tatar, as well as Türkiye's Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu and Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

In his message marking the anniversary, ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesperson Ömer Çelik said Erdoğan's international advocacy for Turkish Cyprus "produced extremely meaningful and effective results."

"We commemorate our cherished martyrs with respect. We offer our respects to our heroic veterans," Çelik said. "We continue to support the just cause of the Turkish Cypriots."

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel also issued a statement on X.

"A great struggle was launched 51 years ago under the leadership of our [then] Prime Minister Bülent Ecevit to bring peace to the island of Cyprus," Özel said. "Our party will always stand with the just struggle and brotherhood of the Turkish Cypriots."

The anniversary was marked by a variety of events in Türkiye and Turkish Cyprus, including commemorative ceremonies, concerts, sports events, conferences seminars and symposiums.

Türkiye launched the military operation on July 20, 1974, five days after a coup by the Greek military junta sought to annex the island to Greece.

In 2004, a United Nations peace plan was rejected by Greek Cypriot voters in a referendum, allowing the southern administration to join the European Union as the sole representative of island, with Turkish Cypriots denied the full benefits of membership.

The northern part is recognized only by Ankara.

U.N.-mediated reunification efforts have been stalled since the collapse of talks in 2017. On July 16-17, U.N. chief Antonio Guterres held an informal meeting in New York with Tatar, Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and representatives from the three guarantor countries — Türkiye, Greece and the United Kingdom.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Greek counterpart, Giorgos Gerapetritis, attended the gathering, along with British State Minister Stephen Doughty.

Guterres later described the meetings as “constructive,” adding that participants expressed a willingness to resume dialogue in the coming months.

Tatar, however, said formal talks would not resume until the sovereign equality and equal international status of Turkish Cyprus is recognized.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iğdır’s hills on Türkiye’s geological heritage list

Iğdır’s hills on Türkiye’s geological heritage list
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iğdır’s hills on Türkiye’s geological heritage list

    Iğdır’s hills on Türkiye’s geological heritage list

  2. Battle tank draws divers to Saros Gulf

    Battle tank draws divers to Saros Gulf

  3. Pro-Palestinian protest prompts scuffle onstage at Royal Opera House in London

    Pro-Palestinian protest prompts scuffle onstage at Royal Opera House in London

  4. Archaeologists dig deep in Türkiye’s southeast

    Archaeologists dig deep in Türkiye’s southeast

  5. Mystery of Ayanis Castle’s rooms investigated

    Mystery of Ayanis Castle’s rooms investigated
Recommended
Turkish swimmer breaks national record in grueling North Channel swim

Turkish swimmer breaks national record in grueling North Channel swim
Istanbul emerges as viable city for cycling, advocate says

Istanbul emerges as viable city for cycling, advocate says
Sümela Monastery draws crowds with blend of history, landscape

Sümela Monastery draws crowds with blend of history, landscape
Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis

Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis
Türkiye-Iraq oil pipeline deal set to expire in 2026

Türkiye-Iraq oil pipeline deal set to expire in 2026
Intelligence chief briefs parties on peace initiative

Intelligence chief briefs parties on peace initiative
Ankara rejects Greeces marine park maps in Aegean

Ankara rejects Greece's marine park maps in Aegean
WORLD At least 27 killed as Bangladesh fighter jet crashes into school

At least 27 killed as Bangladesh fighter jet crashes into school

At least 27 people, mostly children, were killed after a Bangladeshi fighter jet crashed into a school in the capital Dhaka, a government official said Tuesday, updating an earlier toll of at least 20 dead.
ECONOMY Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Türkiye’s’ corporate sector has demonstrated progress in payment behavior, according to the newly released Global Payment Study 2025 by CRIF, Dun & Bradstreet.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿