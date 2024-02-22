Erdoğan lauds domestic weapons in fight against terrorism

DENIZLI

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has declared commitment to fighting terrorism with domestically produced weaponry.

"We put an end to the picture of a country procuring most of the weapons it uses in the fight against terrorism from abroad," Erdoğan stated during a rally in Denizli on Feb. 22.

Erdoğan highlighted the steps taken in bolstering the domestic defense industry, revealing that Türkiye now exports its locally produced weapons to "brother countries." Last year's defense industry exports totaled $5.5 billion, he recalled.

The president noted an increase in the share of domestic production, soaring from approximately 20 percent to 80 percent since assuming office.

Erdoğan outlined his vision for the Turkish defense industry, aiming to propel the nation to the forefront of global defense technology. Despite "facing obstacles and embargoes," he asserted his administration's commitment to advancement in defense capabilities, citing projects recently initiated across air, land and sea platforms.

“We will bring our country to the Century of Türkiye, the vision of the second century of our republic," he said. "The most important thing we need to do for this is to protect our unity, solidarity and brotherhood."

His remarks come in the wake of a significant milestone in Türkiye's defense industry, with the maiden flight of the KAAN, the country's fifth-generation indigenous combat aircraft.

Developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), the warplane features advanced technology developed by ASELSAN, a leading defense firm in Türkiye, including an electronic warfare system and a 360-degree electro-optical surveillance system.

With high air combat range and supersonic strategic attack capabilities, the KAAN is poised to replace the F-16 in the Air Forces Command's inventory.

Defense Industry Agency (SSB) head Haluk Görgün has previously hailed KAAN as a milestone in the vision of domesticity and nationality that the country has drawn in the defense industry.

The project, initiated in 2016, anticipates a span of 10 years for mass production.

Providing insight into the aircraft, İsmail Hakkı Pekin, former chief of military intelligence, stated that KAAN’s mass production would take a decade, but once operational, the Turkish Air Force would emerge as "the region's most formidable air power."

The country’s air fleet will predominantly consist of KAANs and the rest of the fleet will include modernized F-16s, Pekin said.