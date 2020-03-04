Erdoğan, Khan discuss Syria over phone

  • March 04 2020 13:27:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomes Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan to Ankara, Turkey, on Jan. 4, 2019. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke over the phone on March 3 and discussed the latest developments in northwestern Syria.

According to a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate, the leaders discussed bilateral ties, developments in Syria’s Idlib province and refugee issues.

Pakistan, for its part, also issued a statement and said Khan “conveyed heartfelt sympathies and condolences on the loss of lives of a number of soldiers in the attack in Idlib.”

The Pakistani prime minister “reaffirmed support for Turkey’s legitimate security and humanitarian concerns in the region and also lauded Turkey’s humanitarian assistance, including through hosting millions of Syrian refugees.”

Pakistan “fully” supported Turkish efforts in its fight against terrorism, it added.

