Erdoğan inspects hospitals in Istanbul

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's president on April 18 visited hospitals being built in Istanbul to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the city.

Arriving at the construction site via helicopter from his current residence at the Huber Mansion, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan inspected the construction efforts of one of the hospitals -- one in the Sancaktepe district and the other Atatürk Airport -- from the air.

Erdoğan was also briefed on the Başakşehir Ikitelli City Hospital which recently began operations.

Efforts to build the medical facilities continue as the city remains under curfew as part of the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Turkish authorities said the hospitals would enter service in 45 days, while new health facilities are also planned amid the global pandemic.

While Turkey is taking strict measures against the virus, investments in health care such as city hospitals and medical equipment enable the country to deal with the outbreak more effectively.