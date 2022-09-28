Erdoğan inaugurates city hospital in Ankara

ANKARA

Türkiye has become the global star of health care with its public and private hospitals, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sept. 28 while speaking at the opening ceremony of Ankara Etlik City Hospital.

“We have now become the global star of health care with our public and private hospitals on a par with the world, our doctors whose diligence and competence are appreciated by all, our infrastructure for higher-quality services, and our highly-qualified personnel,” the president said.

Noting that Türkiye, unlike many other developed countries, successfully managed the pandemic, the biggest health crisis of the century, thanks to its “extensive network and robust infrastructure” in health care as well as the city hospitals, which were rapidly put into service during that period, Erdoğan said.

Türkiye not only provided first-class services to its citizens but also dispatched medical supplies to 161 countries and 12 international organizations to fight the coronavirus, he added.

“When we came to the government 20 years ago, we promised our nation that we would raise our country in education, health, justice and security. Afterward, we promised that we would be the leading country in the world in transportation, agriculture, energy, diplomacy, and foreign policy,” Erdoğan said and added that Etlik City Hospital is one of the examples of the government fulfilling this promise.

He emphasized that Ankara Etlik City Hospital marks the 20th of the city hospitals inaugurated thus far across the country, with 15 more planned to be opened.

“With a bed capacity of more than 4,000, 691 of which are intensive care units, 1,000 polyclinics, 125 operating rooms, laboratories, research centers and an area of more than 1,145,000 square meters, this giant hospital was like a health city,” he stated.

With the “White Reform,” the reform packages on health the government announced since March have solved the problems of health staff significantly, Erdoğan said.