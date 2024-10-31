Türkiye hails African countries’ steadfast stance on Palestinian issue: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Senegal’s stance on the Palestinian issue, which is based on the two-state solution, is “extremely valuable,” said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday.

“We are following the steadfast stance of our African brothers, who understand what oppression, war and massacre mean, against Israel’s genocidal policies,” Erdoğan said in a joint press conference with his Senegalese counterpart Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

Senegal's stance on the Palestine issue based on a two-state solution is extremely valuable, Erdoğan added.

“Imperialists have learned in Africa that a peaceful future cannot be built on blood and massacre,” Erdoğan said, adding: “The same truth will also be evident in Gaza and Lebanon.”

On Israel's attacks in Lebanon and Palestine, Türkiye's president said that the region is “heading toward a serious firestorm,” warning that the upcoming period will be much more troubled.

Erdoğan also urged all countries with a “sense of conscience” to put more pressure on the Israeli government.

