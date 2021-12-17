Erdoğan holds video conference with Elon Musk

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a video conference with Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk on Dec. 16, according to a statement by the presidency.

During the conference, matters regarding cooperation between the public and private sector institutions in Turkey and the company in various fields, particularly satellite and space technologies, were addressed, the statement said.

The conference also covered autonomous electric vehicles and the digital economy, as well as assessment of steps to deepen the long-term investments and existing cooperation.

During the conference, which addressed the joint actions to be taken regarding the lithium batteries for Turkey's indigenous electric car TOGG, the process of launching the TURKSAT 5-B satellite into orbit following the launch of the TURKSAT 5-A satellite in January by Turkey via SpaceX was also discussed.

President Erdoğan also drew attention to other projects undertaken by Turkey as part of the National Space Programme.