  • August 31 2021 08:48:00

ANKARA
Erdoğan holds talks with UAE crown prince

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has spoken by phone with the UAE's de facto ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, his office said on Aug. 31.

"Relations between the countries and regional issues were discussed in the talks," the statement said. It did not specify when the talks took place.

Erdoğan had said two weeks ago after a rare meeting with a senior UAE official that the two countries had made progress in improving relations, which could lead to significant UAE investment in Turkey.

UAE's state news agency WAM said both leaders discussed "the prospects of reinforcing the relations between the two nations in a way that serves their common interests and their two peoples."

Erdoğan's talks two weeks ago were with UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and focused on economic cooperation.

 

