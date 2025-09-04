Erdoğan holds talks with MHP leader

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan paid a visit to his ruling bloc ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli on Sept. 4 at his residence in the capital Ankara.

The government’s "terror-free Türkiye" initiative was expected to be high on the agenda, according to local reports. The two leaders have repeatedly stressed the need to remain vigilant against potential provocations as part of the anti-terrorism project.

Erdoğan and Bahçeli were also due to review ongoing work on drafting a new constitution.

The pair last came together publicly at an event in the eastern province of Bitlis on Aug. 25.

Earlier, on July 10, Erdoğan hosted Bahçeli at the presidential palace in Ankara to discuss the disarmament of PKK. The president's previous visit to Bahçeli's residence took place on May 6.