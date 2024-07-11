Türkiye will host NATO summit in 2026

Türkiye will host NATO summit in 2026

WASHINGTON
Türkiye will host NATO summit in 2026

Türkiye will host the annual NATO summit in 2026, according to a declaration released during this year's gathering.

The announcement came during the 75th-anniversary summit of the military alliance hosted by the United States.

The Netherlands will be hosting next year's summit in the Hague in June, the declaration said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan participated in the leaders' meeting in Washington and engaged in several bilateral discussions on the sidelines of the summit on July 10.

He met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to discuss bilateral relations and regional and global issues.

Erdoğan told Mitsotakis that Türkiye strives to promote the spirit of solidarity with Greece, according to a statement from his office.

The meeting came amid the recent mending of ties between the neighbors. The thaw was initiated during another meeting between Erdoğan and Mitsotakis at another NATO summit in July last year.

The leaders agreed to "open a new page" in bilateral relations, leading to reciprocal visits and the signing of several cooperation agreements.

Erdoğan also held talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The leaders discussed the development of bilateral relations and other global issues.

The president later attended a closed-door meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The duo discussed bilateral relations, the war in Ukraine and Israel's attacks in Gaza, said Erdoğan's office.

The day earlier, Erdoğan had his first bilateral meeting on the summit's sidelines with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

They discussed bilateral relations, Türkiye's accession process to the European Union, and various regional and global issues.

The president expressed his expectation for Hungary's support in revitalizing his country's long-stalled bid, especially since it assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc earlier this month.

 

 

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hamas calls for independent Palestinian government in post-war Gaza

Hamas calls for independent Palestinian government in post-war Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hamas calls for independent Palestinian government in post-war Gaza

    Hamas calls for independent Palestinian government in post-war Gaza

  2. Erdoğan says Türkiye opposes NATO cooperation with Israel

    Erdoğan says Türkiye opposes NATO cooperation with Israel

  3. Delta’s quarterly profits drop despite solid demand

    Delta’s quarterly profits drop despite solid demand

  4. 'We can't wait another year': disaster-hit nations call for climate aid

    'We can't wait another year': disaster-hit nations call for climate aid

  5. Ukrainian convicts take up arms in bid for redemption

    Ukrainian convicts take up arms in bid for redemption
Recommended
Erdoğan says Türkiye opposes NATO cooperation with Israel

Erdoğan says Türkiye opposes NATO cooperation with Israel
Erdoğan says Türkiye working on Ukraine grain deal revival as NATO summit wraps up

Erdoğan says Türkiye working on Ukraine grain deal revival as NATO summit wraps up
Erdoğan warns against NATO-Russia conflict

Erdoğan warns against NATO-Russia conflict

Erdoğan holds bilateral talks at NATO summit in US

Erdoğan holds bilateral talks at NATO summit in US
Türkiye condemns deadly Israeli strike on school in Gaza

Türkiye condemns deadly Israeli strike on school in Gaza
Erdoğan, Orban discuss ties, regional issues

Erdoğan, Orban discuss ties, regional issues
WORLD Hamas calls for independent Palestinian government in post-war Gaza

Hamas calls for independent Palestinian government in post-war Gaza

Hamas is suggesting during ceasefire negotiations that an independent government of non-partisan figures run post-war Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, a member of the Hamas political bureau said Friday.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Southgate takes pride at reaching Euros final

Southgate takes pride at reaching Euros final

England manager Gareth Southgate said he was "immensely proud" to lead the Three Lions into a first ever major tournament final on foreign soil after a dramatic 2-1 win over the Netherlands on July 10.
﻿