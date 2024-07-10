Erdoğan holds bilateral talks at NATO summit in US

WASHINGTON

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is engaging in intensive bilateral talks during his visit to the United States for a three-day NATO summit.

The gathering kicked off with a ceremony commemorating the alliance’s 75th anniversary.

Following the opening event, Erdoğan met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at his hotel.

The leaders discussed bilateral relations, Türkiye's accession process to the European Union and various regional and global issues, according to Erdoğan's office.

The president expressed his expectation for Hungary's support in revitalizing his country's long-stalled bid, especially since Hungary assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc earlier this month.

Erdoğan told Orban Türkiye's ongoing efforts to resolve the war in Ukraine and address Israel's attacks on Gaza. He called for increased international efforts to establish peace in these regions.

Relations between Türkiye and Hungary were elevated to a strategic partnership in 2013. Last December, the two countries celebrated the 100th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

Erdoğan was set to participate in the leaders' meeting of the 32-member alliance on July 10. Later in the day, U.S. President Joe Biden was scheduled to host a dinner at the White House for the leaders and their spouses.

Before the dinner, Erdoğan was expected to meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The meeting was anticipated to be routine and positive, reflecting the recent mending of ties between the neighboring countries, media reports said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Greek counterpart, Giorgos Gerapetritis, were also expected to attend.

The thaw between the neighbors was initiated during another meeting between Erdoğan and Mitsotakis at a NATO summit in July last year.

The leaders agreed to "open a new page" in bilateral relations, leading to reciprocal visits and the signing of several cooperation agreements.

The Washington summit will continue with a meeting focused on the war in Ukraine, with discussions expected to reassure Ukraine of NATO's unwavering support amid the ongoing conflict.

Erdoğan is expected to hold further bilateral meetings during the event, with plans to discuss measures to halt Israeli attacks in Gaza and to promote temporary peace in the region, according to local media.

The president will conclude his visit with a press conference before departing Washington.

Less than a week before the summit, Erdoğan met with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as they visited Kazakhstan for a session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Erdoğan engaged in several bilateral meetings in the capital Astana to cover a broad spectrum of topics, from energy and trade to tourism and bilateral, regional and global issues.

NATO member Türkiye has positioned itself as a potential mediator between Russia and Ukraine, having facilitated grain shipments through a deal during the conflict.

However, Russia obstructed the agreement last July, citing secondary sanctions on shipping, banking and insurance and escalated attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure.